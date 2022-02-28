CLASS AAA
Class AAA pairings for the first round of the 2022 West Virginia high school wrestling championships beginning Thursday at the Mountain Health Arena, Huntington
Listing wrestler, school, class and record
Key: C-regional champion, R-runner-up, T-third place, F-fourth place; number is region; read paragraphs top to bottom as brackets):
106 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Noah White, Wheeling Park, fr., 39-8 vs. F4-Reese Kelley, Parkersburg South, fr., 9-21; R2-Tristan Rucker, Jefferson, fr., 39-5 vs. T3-Will Godby, Greenbrier East, fr., 21-15; C4-Simon Imboden, Parkersburg, fr., 30-7 vs. F1-Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr., 23-17; R3-Ben McComas, George Washington, fr., 38-6 vs. T2-Jack Todd, Washington, soph., 23-16.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Matthew Dolan, Spring Mills, jr., 43-0 vs. F3-Caitlyn Ash, St. Albans, jr., 22-15; R1-Brodie Emery, University, soph., 29-13 vs. T4-Zoey Salmons, Cabell Midland, jr., 23-10; C3-Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 43-6 vs. F2-Emily Earehart, Martinsburg, sr., 9-17; R4-Nate Volk, Huntington, jr., 23-9 vs. T1-Zander Ward, John Marshall, fr., 35-18.
113 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Adam Carman, Wheeling Park, soph., 31-7 vs. F3-Mahayla Finley, Princeton, jr., 5-14; R4-Jeff Hood, Huntington, fr., 19-13 vs. T2-Braylon Horner, Musselman, fr., 15-25; C3-Jimmie Bailes, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 44-1 vs. F1-Ian Cornett, BuckhannonUpshur, fr., 21-27; R2-Logan McFarland, Washington, fr., 29-6 vs. T4-Josh Beck, Hurricane, sr., 36-12.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-George Cantwell, Parkersburg, sr., 30-5 vs. F2-Kegan Everhart, Martinsburg, soph., 21-16; R1-Kaden Harding, John Marshall, fr., 34-15 vs. T3-Parker Hale, Greenbrier East, fr., 18-13; C2-Jacob Perry, Spring Mills, soph., 40-7 vs. F4-Mackiah Claudio, Parkersburg South, soph., 15-21; R3- Josh Sergent, Riverside, jr., 31-12 vs. T1-Dane Wolfe, University, fr., 24-15.
120 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Ethan Cook, John Marshall, jr., 40-9 vs. F2-Tahj Saunders, Hedgesville, soph., 32-21; R3-Sam Giordano, St. Albans, soph., 38-13 vs. T4-Jesse Showater, Parkersburg, fr., 34-10; C2-Landon Herndon, Spring Mills, fr., 39-2 vs. F1-Garett Spohn, Morgantown, fr., 25-22; R4-Garrin Arthur, Huntington, fr., 20-9 vs. T3-Ayden Fleshman, Greenbrier East, fr., 19-15.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Tyler Roark, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 43-6 vs. F4-Jackson Jitima, Cabell Midland, soph., 10-13; R1-Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur, soph., 40-10 vs. T2-Bryan Hartman, Martinsburg, soph., 8-10; C4-Brent Bosley, Parkersburg South, jr., 28-9 vs. F3-Mattie Pauley, George Washington, fr., 8-16; R2-James Todd, Washington, soph., 17-15 vs. T1-Carter Pauley, University, fr., 29-18.
126 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Jack Lowe, Wheeling Park, fr., 33-9 vs. F4-Braycon Hedges, Parkersburg, soph., 19-19; R2-James Weitz, Martinsburg, sr., 32-15 vs. T3-Josh Slack, Riverside, sr., 25-12; C4-Jesiah Winters, Huntington, sr., 25-11 vs. F1-Carter Adkins, John Marshall, fr., 29-21; R3-Trace Hatfield, Princeton, sr., 22-3 vs. T2-Kobe Prusha, Washington, fr., 11-20.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Landon Hoffman, Spring Mills, jr., 34-8 vs. F3-Jacob Meadows, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 24-23; R1-Aiden Wilson, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr., 23-7 vs. T4-Brandon Karr, Spring Valley, jr., 4-5; C3-Matthew Mcafee, St. Albans, soph., 40-1 vs. F2-West Helmes-Evans, Hampshire, soph., 15-16; R4-Brock Matson, Ripley, sr., 30-17 vs. T1-Grant Oxley, University, sr., 29-14.
132 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, sr., 42-4 vs. F3-Hayden Keffer, Oak Hill, soph., 33-14; R4-Joe Riggs, Huntington, soph., 20-13 vs. T2-Arch Fox, Hedgesville, jr., 32-23; C3-Moses Eads, St. Albans, soph., 42-1 vs. F1-Brodie Kennedy, Buckhannon-Upshur, soph., 23-22; R2-Ross Smelser, Musselman, soph., 27-12 vs. T4-Ryan Martin, Parkersburg South, jr., 31-11.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Seth Holt, Cabell Midland, jr., 28-9 vs. F2-Dalton Martinez, Jefferson, jr., 28-14; R1-Carl Cochran, John Marshall, sr., 34-14 vs. T3-Vance Neal, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 35-13; C2-Zander Shiley, Washington, jr., 29-10 vs. F4-Ethan Kay, Ripley, fr., 22-10; R3-David Pomeroy, Riverside, jr., 31-12 vs. T1-Jay McKenzie, University, soph., 27-20.
138 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Tucker Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr., 33-6 vs. F2-Jordan Salinas, Martinsburg, soph., 20-13; R3-Siage Walls, George Washington, soph., 38-5 vs. T4-Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland, jr., 21-8; C2-Sam Stotler, Spring Mills, jr., 29-10 vs. F1-Ryan Ward, John Marshall, jr., 29-24; R4-Lucas Talley, Hurricane, jr., 34-7 vs. T3-Braxton Huffman, St. Albans, soph., 21-22.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Kaleb Ramirez, Riverside, sr., 24-8 vs. F4-Garrett Brown, Ripley, fr., 14-14; R1-Bradyn Lucas, Wheeling Park, jr., 38-8 vs. T2-Brandon Worthington, Musselman, soph., 31-15; C4-Trent Jones, Parkersburg South, jr., 31-10 vs. F3-Micah Fisher, Greenbrier East, sr., 15-11; R2-Zach Meisenzhal, Washington, soph., 31-14 vs. T1-Mason Pauley, University, sr., 31-10.
145 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Luca Felix, University, soph., 44-1 vs. F4-Haiden Beach, Hurricane, jr., 17-28; R2-Caleb Kershinick, Washington, soph., 31-16 vs. T3-Joseph Cook, Riverside, sr., 24-10; C4-Brett Haskins, Ripley, sr., 39-11 vs. F1-Cole Turner, Preston, soph., 25-13; R3-Conner Padgett, Princeton, sr., 26-10 vs. T2-Brady Mills, Musselman, sr., 37-14.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Chance Williams, Spring Mills, sr., 38-3 vs. F3-Jacob Reeves, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 35-15; R1-Cody Taggart, Wheeling Park, sr., 37-15 vs. T4-Loralei Smith, Cabell Midland, jr., 16-12; C3-Colton Spradling, St. Albans, sr., 44-8 vs. F2-Caleb Wiser, Jefferson, sr., 26-14; R4-Kyle Wheeler, Parkersburg South, jr., 21-20 vs. T1-Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr., 36-10.
152 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Dom Parker, University, jr., 11-1 vs. F3-Alijah Nichols, Greenbrier East, sr., 21-10; R4-Hunter Brown, Ripley, jr., 32-16 vs. T2-Levi Richman, Hampshire, jr., 21-11; C3-Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson, jr., 44-3 vs. F1-Mason Orndorff, John Marshall, sr., 33-22; R2-Brady Hemp, Musselman, sr., 25-6 vs. T4-Parker Cole, Parkersburg, jr., 22-11.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Jude Childers, Parkersburg South, sr., 19-5 vs. F2-Silas Grove, Hedgesville, fr., 14-16; R1-Quinton Velas, Wheeling Park, jr., 38-12 vs. T3-Michael Hamilton, Riverside, sr., 24-15; C2-Patrick Jackson, Spring Mills, jr., 44-2 vs. F4-Jamyson Hurt, Huntington, sr., 11-17; R3-Will James, St. Albans, jr., 41-9 vs. T1-Luke Bohnsack, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr., 38-14.
160 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Gabe Carman, Wheeling Park, sr., 46-4 vs. F2-Nico Loeber, Spring Mills, 15-18; R3-Alex Webb, Woodrow Wilson, sr., 27-9 vs. T4-Conner Wiseman, Cabell Midland, jr., 30-12; C2-Kade Bradbury, Washington, sr., 41-7 vs. F1-Gavin Moore, Brooke, soph., 21-14; R4-Kameron Phillips, Hurricane, jr., 15-2 vs. T3-Sam Sheets, Riverside, jr., 16-12.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Mason Wills, Oak Hill, jr., 24-7 vs. F4-Eli Koontz, Ripley, sr., 22-26; R1-Dakota Hagedorn, University, jr., 33-5 vs. T2-Kyle Whaley, Hedgesville, jr., 26-21; C4-Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South, soph., 29-6 vs. F3-Thomas Trexler, Princeton, jr., 17-9; R2-Jon McCoy, Jefferson, jr., 26-17 vs. T1-Derek Starkey, Bridgeport, sr., 25-6.
170 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Elijah Wellings-Osha, University, sr., 38-4 vs. F4-Mason Merrifield, Parkersburg, jr., 22-18; R2-Gabe Tost, Hedgesville, sr., 46-9 vs. T3-Sam Evans, Oak Hill, sr., 28-24; C4-Gage Wright, Parkersburg South, soph., 39-4 vs. F1-Trevur Randolph, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr., 10-13; R3-Carter Meachum, Princeton, jr., 29-9 vs. T2-Nathan Graham, Spring Mills, soph., 7-13.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Tyler Meisenzhal, Washington, sr., 40-6 vs. F3-Landon Jones, Woodrow Wilson, fr., 24-21; R1-Jameson Maynard, Wheeling Park, fr., 29-19 vs. T4-Nick Marion, Cabell Midland, sr., 30-14; C3-Zach Holstion, Riverside, sr., 38-2 vs. F2-Frank Leonard, Musselman, soph., 5-10; R4-Cooper Durst, Ripley, fr., 35-13 vs. T1-Ben McCardle, John Marshall, sr., 35-14.
182 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Hunter Nixon, Wheeling Park, sr., 41-7 vs. F3-Jotunn Amburgey, South Charleston, fr., 4-16; R4-Ayden Edwards, Parkersburg South, sr., 30-10 vs. T2-Chase Crutchley, Washington, jr., 31-11; C3-Elijah Edge, St. Albans, jr., 43-7 vs. F1-Bryce Carnes, Brooke, sr., 23-9; R2-Dominic Marandola, Musselman, sr., 32-11 vs. T4-Quran Misner, Huntington, sr., 28-13.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Nick Giompalo, Cabell Midland, jr., 30-3 vs. F2-Bryson Lewis, Martinsburg, sr., 30-23; R1-Hezekiah Taylor, University, sr., 34-11 vs. T3-Austin Roberts, Greenbrier East, soph., 5-12; C2-Chase Herndon, Spring Mills, sr., 22-9 vs. F4-Bruin Booth, Spring Valley, jr., 8-5; R3-Hinkley Carter, Woodrow Wilson, soph., 16-18 vs. T1-Klypsan Wallace, John Marshall, fr., 42-9.
195 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Brock Kehler, University, fr., 31-1 vs. F2-Michael Graham, Jefferson, soph., 32-19; R3-Seth Anderson, George Washington, sr., 29-4 vs. T4-Jacob Ellis, Hurricane, jr., 34-10;bC2-Parker Bentley, Musselman, sr., 35-3 vs. F1-Brody Cottrill, Wheeling Park, fr., 32-19; R4-Ayden Morris, Parkersburg South, soph., 18-18 vs. T3-Maxwell Underwood, Oak Hill, sr., 36-19.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson, jr., 28-6 vs. F4-Matt Can Jr., Huntington, soph., 17-13; R1-Tyler Wise, Brooke, soph., 28-9 vs. T2-Garrett Fauble, Washington, soph., 19-20; C4-Logan Fischer, Cabell Midland, sr., 10-3 vs. F3-Matthew Holderby, Riverside, sr., 27-21; R2-Gavin Jones, Spring Mills, jr., 24-11 vs. T1-Preston Harman, Morgantown, sr., 31-6.
220 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Eric Brothers, Wheeling Park, jr., 40-5 vs. F4-Zac Edwards, Spring Valley, soph., 19-13; R2-Benny Donivan, Spring Mills, jr., 25-15 vs. T3-Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East, jr., 29-4; C4-Zach Howard, Parkersburg, sr., 33-6 vs. F1-Dylan Haskiell, Preston, fr., 19-11; R3-Gabriel Truman, Oak Hill, jr., 39-13 vs. T2-Zavier Pollard, Musselman, fr., 28-22.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-DJ Hausenbuhler, Martinsburg, jr., 22-2 vs. F3-Jai’Ernest Keys, South Charleston, sr., 21-8; R1-Colin McBee, University, sr., 31-11 vs. T4-Brycen Arthur, Parkersburg South, fr., 20-14; C3-Jerron Allen, St. Albans, jr., 41-10 vs. F2-Malachi Goodwater, Hampshire, fr., 7-17; R4-Gage Ruley, Cabell Midland, soph., 16-13 vs. T1-Mathieu Wright, John Marshall, jr., 31-20.
285 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Hunter Means, Wheeling Park, fr., 30-17 vs. F3-Nijil Amburgey, South Charleston, sr., 12-7; R4-Jeffery Jones, Parkersburg, sr., 36-2 vs. T2-John Beck, Musselman, sr., 26-23; C3-Jackson Evans, Woodrow Wilson, sr., 40-3 vs. F1-Joey Clem, Brooke, soph., 17-18; R2-Jonathan Jenkins, Hedgesville, sr., 28-3 vs. T4-Connor Mccann, Spring Valley, jr., 33-8.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Robby Martin, Huntington, soph., 23-5 vs. F2-Isaiah Osafa-Mensah, Washington, fr., 11-17; R1-Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown, sr., 26-6 vs. T3-Calvin Roberts, Greenbrier East, soph., 25-11; C2-Jacob Staub, Hampshire, jr., 20-3 vs. F4-Neamiah Roberts, Cabell Midland, sr., 21-14; R3-Colton Naylor, Oak Hill, soph., 24-11 vs. T1-Victor McElwee, John Marshall, soph., 21-20.
CLASS AA-A
106 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Logan Davis, Oak Glen, soph., 38-0 vs. F4-Blake Henry, Wahama, fr., 11-15; R2-Milton Funkhouser, East Hardy, soph., 23-5 vs. T3-Walker Furrow, Shady Spring, soph., 27-13; C4-Jojo High, Sissonville, jr., 22-8 vs. F1-Triston Wills, Fairmont Senior, fr., 20-12; R3-Austin McKenzie, Greenbrier West, fr., 28-10 vs. T2-Levi Holbert, Roane County, soph., 22-10.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Gavin Boland, Elkins, soph., 29-2 vs. F3-Orion Taylor, Herbert Hoover, fr., 25-13; R1-Slaton Pettit, Cameron, fr., 39-7 vs. T4-Jacob Merritt, Man, fr., 10-6; C3-Dillon Perdue, Independence, soph., 27-4 vs. F2-Caden Delwarte, Clay County, soph., 25-16; R4-Tanner Epling, Point Pleasant, soph., 17-5 vs. T1-Noah Hess, North Marion, fr., 30-10.
113 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont, jr., 25-2 vs. F3-Noah Hines, Nicholas County, fr., 23-13; R4-Ashton Wasmer, Williamstown, sr., 26-7 vs. T2-Julion Lownsberry, Robert C. Byrd, fr., 14-6; C3-Tucker Lilly, Greenbrier West, soph., 26-9 vs. F1-Caden Vaughan, Frankfort, fr., 23-7; R2-Bratton Samples, Clay County, soph., 22-9 vs. T4-Jacob Schilling, Winfield, jr., 33-6.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Nathan Wood, Point Pleasant, soph., 17-4 vs. F2-Jared Flanigan, Lewis County, soph., 14-12; R1-Hayden Lamb, Oak Glen, fr., 31-16 vs. T3-Seth Snuffer, Independence, soph., 21-6; C2-Braden Helmick, Braxton County, soph., 23-17 vs. F4-Keith Campbell, Chapmanville, jr., 10-6; R3-Jonathan Pauley, Herbert Hoover, sr., 28-15 vs. T1-Kaden Huffman, Tyler Consolidated, soph., 32-7.
120 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Clayton Lamb, Oak Glen, sr., 9-2 vs. F2-Tyson Pena, Roane County, soph., 20-15; R3-Dylan Corbin, Herbert Hoover, sr., 33-7 vs. T4-Brogan Chambers, Nitro, fr., 12-7; C2-Zane Minger, Clay County, soph., 41-7 vs. F1-EJ Guy, Keyser, sr., 43-8; R4-Jordan Varney, Ravenswood, jr., 20-11 vs. T3-Josh Dudley, Richwood, jr., 27-14.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Joshua Goode, Shady Spring, sr., 33-2 vs. F4-Jacob Ricucci, Williamstown, soph., 14-16; R1-Iryll Jones, Frankfort, sr., 31-10 vs. T2-Marshall Nuzum, Philip Barbour, fr., 35-14; C4-Conner Blessing, Point Pleasant, soph., 35-6 vs. F3-Jovan Robinson, Greenbrier West, fr., 20-20; R2-Ryan Morgan, Liberty, sr., 34-3 vs. T1-Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior, soph., 22-8.
126 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior, sr., 31-3 vs. F4-Sameer Clanton, Nitro, soph., 9-16; R2-Sam Richards, Roane County, sr., 24-10 vs. T3-Jonathan Cottrell, Herbert Hoover, soph., 21-23; C4-Gunner Andrick, Point Pleasant, fr., 40-5 vs. F1-CJ Duty, Oak Glen, fr., 26-17; R3-Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West, jr., 15-12 vs. T2-Anthony Currence, Braxton County, jr., 26-19.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Brock Mitchell, Lewis County, sr., 40-8 vs. F3-Makenzie Taylor, Independence, soph., 18-24; R1-Ashton Hoge, Cameron, soph., 27-12 vs. T4-Logan Borkowski, Williamstown, soph., 18-11; C3-Michael Kinzel, Liberty, jr., 15-5 vs. F2-Christian Jenkins, Robert C. Byrd, sr., 19-14; R4-Jett Sampson, Calhoun County, sr., 23-5 vs. T1-Lucas Zombotti, Magnolia, jr., 36-5.
132 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Brody Hess, North Marion, sr., 28-2 vs. F3-Dakota Notingham, Midland Trail, fr., 4-16; R4-Ciah Nutter, Point Pleasant, soph., 20-8 vs. T2-Russell May, Roane County, sr., 29-10; C3-Moses Gray, Greenbrier West, jr., 29-6 vs. F1-Delbert Van Tassell, Cameron, soph., 24-18; R2-Riley Curran, Doddridge County, jr., 33-2 vs. T4-Noah Mace, Winfield, soph., 37-9.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Braxton Smith, Nitro, sr., 46-3 vs. F2-Riley Pillus, Moorefield, fr., 27-22; R1-Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior, soph., 23-4 vs. T3-Ashton Goodson, Independence, soph., 3-21; C2-Thomas Ours, Petersburg, sr., 26-2 vs. F4-Kipp Freed, Williamstown, fr., 20-12; R3-Joseph White, Herbert Hoover, soph., 14-17 vs. T1-Aiden Cain, Berkeley Springs, fr., 43-16.
138 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Kolbie Hamilton, Fairmont Senior, jr., 34-1 vs. F2-Brandon Jones, East Hardy, soph., 16-11; R3-Caelyb Nichols, Independence, soph., 20-8 vs. T4-Braxton Leyda, Nitro, sr., 28-13; C2-Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County, soph., 36-4 vs. F1-Will Gageby, Berkeley Springs, soph., 34-15; R4-Jim Green, Man, jr., 31-5 vs. T3-Noah Franklin, Herbert Hoover, fr., 16-21.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West, sr., 35-7 vs. F4-Kase Stewart, Wahama, jr., 28-11; R1-Payton Neely, Cameron, jr., 30-8 vs. T2-Eli Evans, South Harrison, sr., 14-7; C4-Mackandle Freeman, Point Pleasant, sr., 38-9 vs. F3-Tucker Ransom, Shady Spring, fr., 10-14; R2-Kodi Camp, Ritchie County, jr., 33-5 vs. T1-Alex Smith, Frankfort, soph., 30-13.
145 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Isaac Harris, Berkeley Springs, jr., 44-3 vs. F4-Wyatt Milhoan, Ravenswood, soph., 27-14; R2-Lane Watson, Roane County, fr., 19-8 vs. T3-Preston Thomas, Nicholas County, soph., 21-10; C4-Justin Bartee, Point Pleasant, sr., 34-7 vs. F1-Connor Konya, East Fairmont, sr., 18-10; R3-Landen Chambers, Shady Spring, sr., 31-10 vs. T2-Bo Roat, Clay County, sr., 17-9.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Tristen Ginanni, Ritchie County, soph., 29-6 vs. F3-Evan Vandall, Greenbrier West, fr., 23-17; R1-Kris Sherman, Frankfort, sr., 39-7 vs. T4-Grant Sterns, Calhoun County, sr., 29-12; C3-Judah Price, Independence, jr., 27-1 vs. F2-Seth Horne, Grafton, jr., 33-20; R4-Kolton Parsons, Wirt County, sr., 38-4 vs. T1-Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior, jr., 23-8.
152 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Evan Zombro, Berkeley Springs, fr., 53-4 vs. F3-Jackie Ferguson, Webster County, fr., 10-17; R4-Chase Lowe, Wirt County, soph., 36-12 vs. T2-Logan Bennett, Braxton County, jr., 35-6; C3-Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, jr., 34-11 vs. F1-Jordan Davis, Magnolia, jr., 35-15; R2-Raiden Childers, Liberty, sr., 33-2 vs. T4-Logan Roach, Wahama, jr., 8-8.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Josh Woyan, Point Pleasant, fr., 32-9 vs. F2-Caleb Lloyd, Doddridge County, sr., 29-10; R1-Braxton Dlugopolski, Oak Glen, jr., 34-9 vs. T3-Darren Vaughan, Greenbrier West, soph., 19-15; C2-Trenton Bush, Lewis County, jr., 45-5 vs. F4-Ian Persinger, Calhoun County, jr., 19-15; R3-Colton Miller, Independence, jr., 29-13 vs. T1-Gavin Michael, Fairmont Senior, soph., 14-12.
160 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs, sr., 48-1 vs. F2-Eli Shumaker, Grafton, sr., 47-13; R3-Jayden Robinson, Greenbrier West, sr., 24-13 vs. T4-Ethan Tanner, Ravenswood, sr., 27-11; C2-Jackson Davis, Braxton County, jr., 33-11 vs. F1-Logan Rotruck, Keyser, soph., 35-16; R4-Gavin Legg, Winfield, sr., 36-10 vs. T3-Keyshawn Phillips, PikeView, sr., 21-10.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Wyatt Baldwin, Herbert Hoover, sr., 32-8 vs. F4-Malicah Campbell, Logan, jr., 18-6; R1-Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated, jr., 32-2 vs. T2-Damian Iman, East Hardy, sr., 21-11; C4-Derek Raike, Point Pleasant, sr., 43-2 vs. F3-Perry Knight, Webster County, soph., 11-21; R2-Javier Roserio, Elkins, jr., 23-7 vs. T1-Peyton Girard, St. Marys, jr., 28-10.
170 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Gabriel Clark, Berkeley Springs, jr., 38-4 vs. F4-Tommy Fluharty, Winfield, jr., 32-12; R2-Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, sr., 5-2 vs. T3-Dalton Heath, Greenbrier West, jr., 22-7; C4-Ethan Marcum, Point Pleasant, sr., 29-10 vs. F1-Michael Heath, Oak Glen, soph., 16-22; R3-Colten Caron, Independence, jr., 33-4 vs. T2-Bryson Spell, Braxton County, sr., 22-10.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Geno Sams, Clay County, jr., 31-8 vs. F3-Kaden Lephew, Midland Trail, fr., 21-11; R1-Adam Angel, Cameron, jr., 32-10 vs. T4-Jacob Bowling, Ravenswood, soph., 19-6; C3-Dalton Hanshaw, Nicholas County, jr., 37-4 vs. F2-Michael Radcliff, South Harrison, jr., 15-10; R4-Hunter Burdette, Sissonville, sr., 27-10 vs. T1-Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior, jr., 24-7.
182 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Ian Bush, Cameron, sr., 36-2 vs. F3-Hunter Cantley, Liberty, jr., 16-11; R4-Colton Hall, Gilmer County, soph., 34-5 vs. T2-Jeremiah Mitchell, Grafton, jr., 49-10; C3-Connor Jones, Nicholas County, sr., 26-5 vs. F1-Andy Mines, Fairmont Senior, jr., 20-14; R2-Bryce Leegon, Braxton County, jr., 31-7 vs. T4-Luke Moffitt, Point Pleasant, jr., 14-5.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Logan Howell, Winfield, jr., 39-3 vs. F2-Braden Black, Clay County, soph., 22-12; R1-Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated, soph., 27-8 vs. T3-Derrick Hypes, Independence, soph., 26-11; C2-Mason Miller, East Hardy, jr., 29-3 vs. F4-Brayden Buckley, Williamstown, jr., 17-13; R3-Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West, soph., 34-4 vs. T1-Greg Sauers, Oak Glen, fr., 28-13.
195 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior, soph., 5-1 vs. F2-Marcus Rucker, Lincoln, sr., 22-8; R3-Austin Derringer, Herbert Hoover, jr., 25-17 vs. T4-Evan Fuellhart, Winfield, sr., 36-9; C2-Colton Moore, Braxton County, sr., 36-3 vs. F1-Alias Pugh, Weir High, soph., 16-14; R4-Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant, sr., 28-11 vs. T3-John Bowman, Midland Trail, soph., 24-9.
LOWER BRACKET: C3-Joshua Hart, Independence, jr., 26-15 vs. F4-Drue Goad, Calhoun County, sr., 23-8; R1-J.T. Miller, East Fairmont, jr., 23-10 vs. T2-Ryan Hardbarger, Moorefield, jr., 36-7; C4-Tate Britton, Sissonville, sr., 24-4 vs. F3-Reece Baldwin, Greenbrier West, fr., 8-13; R2-Nick Barrickman, Elkins, sr., 19-2 vs. T1-Joey Barganski, Oak Glen, jr., 13-8.
220 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Cody Houser, St. Marys, jr., 35-2 vs. F4-Zander Huffman, Winfield, jr., 30-10; R2-Justin Bishop, Braxton County, jr., 23-13 vs. T3-Tyler Workman, Richwood, sr., 32-10; C4-Trey Ohlinger, Wahama, jr., 25-6 vs. F1-Brady Wilt, Berkeley Springs, soph., 40-20; R3-Robby Knight, Midland Trail, sr., 20-7 vs. T2-Justin Mace, Doddridge County, sr., 25-9.
LOWER BRACKET: C2-Noah Casto, Clay County, jr., 34-4 vs. F3-Tyler Spencer, Herbert Hoover, sr., 20-15; R1-Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated, sr., 12-5 vs. T4-Colby Price, Point Pleasant, sr., 15-1; C3-Atticus Goodson, Independence, sr., 13-4 vs. F2-Mathew Harman, East Hardy, jr., 26-8; R4-Scott Worstell, Nitro, jr., 33-9 vs. T1-Logan McElfresh, East Fairmont, sr., 17-9.
285 pounds
UPPER BRACKET: C1-Gunnar Bryan, Cameron, jr., 15-9 vs. F3-Ethan Brown, Greenbrier West, sr., 12-17; R4-Daylan Riley, Buffalo, sr., 37-11 vs. T2-Ethan Morris, Clay County, jr., 25-12; C3-Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover, sr., 41-4 vs. F1-Raustyn Wade, Tyler Consolidated, jr., 17-11; R2-Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, jr., 26-4 vs. T4-Aiden Corbett, Williamstown, soph., 24-8.
LOWER BRACKET: C4-Kolton Weaver, Point Pleasant, soph., 30-12 vs. F2-Dameon Wolfe, Lewis County, sr., 30-11; R1-Ben Wagstaff, St. Marys, soph., 16-8 vs. T3-Kellen Queen, Midland Trail, sr., 23-13; C2-Ryder McLaughlin, Braxton County, jr., 31-9 vs. F4-Kaleb Mooney, Chapmanville, sr., 29-10; R3-Logan Isom, Independence, jr., 8-2 vs. T1-Evan Helm, East Fairmont, jr., 27-6.