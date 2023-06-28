HURRICANE -- Morgan Zerkle offered instructions in a calm, confident voice.
"Even though it's a backhand, you can charge it," she told a high school softball shortstop at Zerkle's softball prospect camp Wednesday at Valley Park.
The next play to the youngster's backhand side, she charged the slowly hit ball and threw to first base.
Zerkle, hired as Marshall University's coach on Monday, conducted her camp, scheduled months earlier while she still was an assistant coach at Miami University (Ohio), on a warm day with smoke from Canadian wildfires muting the sun. The camp featured 72 players who came from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Khamil Martin of Ironton (Ohio) High and the West Virginia Hawks said she enjoyed the workout sponsored by the West Virginia Vipers.
Martin and Spring Valley third baseman Sydney Turner were two of the faster players there. Both displayed their speed for college scouts, of which there were plenty. Coaches form the University of Pikeville, Muskingum, Shawnee State, Transylvania, West Virginia State, Georgetown College, Indiana, Marshall, Mississippi, West Virginia Tech, Fredonia State, the University of Charleston, Concord, Marietta and others attended.
Catchers Dani Crum of Lawrence County (Kentucky) High and the Vipers, and Lansey Schuster of Ryle (Kentucky) High and the Kentucky Stingrays drew "wows" and "good throw" calls from the crowd. Punkie Harper, who is transferring from St. Albans to Hurricane, impressed onlookers with her powerful swing.
"Don't let it bounce so high," Zerkle told a third baseman fielding ground balls. "It'll eat you up."
Zerkle told another infielder, "keep your chest down" and another to "keep moving."
Cabell Midland third baseman Maria Arreola said she enjoyed the camp.
"It's fun," she said. "I'm learning."
