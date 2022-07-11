The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament has been a staple in the community since 1959, when Ned Chilton — then-publisher of the Charleston Gazette — founded it.
Chilton thought tennis was too exclusive for the general public. He made the tournament solely recreational and tennis club members could not participate.
It started out small with just a few divisions but in 2009, the 50th Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament drew over 700 entries and 500 players.
When COVID-19 shut down the sports world in March 2020, Public Courts was canceled for the first time in 60 years.
The tournament was shut down in 2021, too, sparking questions as to whether it would return.
This year, West Virginia State University athletic director Nate Burton and his staff, with assistance from former tournament directors Rory Isaac and Dave Stacy, helped resurrect the event.
Now it may be back to stay, thanks to Burton, who grew up in Charleston and was enthused when asked to run Public Courts.
“We’re lucky to be a part of this tournament,” Burton said. “We’ve enjoyed every second of it. We got involved because we saw it as an opportunity to have an impact on our community. Selfishly, being from Charleston, I’ve known about Public Courts all my life. It’s a special tournament and we’re honored to be associated with it.”
Rory Isaac feared the 60th Charleston Public Courts Tournament in 2019 would be the final event. He and his wife, Kim, had been involved in running the tournament since 1997 and were ready to hand it off.
“And everybody kept asking me ‘When is Public Courts coming back?’ and I said ‘I don’t know. Kim and I gave it up,’” Isaac said.
Isaac credited former tournament director Tom Hanna with suggesting one of the local colleges taking over. It was Stacy who suggested West Virginia State.
“So Dave and I went and sat down with [Burton] and he was over-the-moon enthusiastic,” Rory Isaac said. “The thing that I want to make sure that everybody understands: had West Virginia State, especially Nate and President [Ericke] Cage, not stepped up as enthusiastically and as quickly as they did, Charleston Public Courts would have died. It would have been gone. And it would have broken my heart and broken a lot of other people’s hearts.
“This thing all started at the Gazette. It has become an incredible tradition in this city and it would have really been sad to see it go. We were very, very close to letting it go.
“We approached Nate about five months ago to see if he would be interested because we were afraid that Public Courts might not even exist anymore,” Stacy added. “He was very receptive and he put a strong team together. We’re just sitting back and just advising for him now but it’s just tremendous. I’m certain we’ll get back to our numbers of 300 plus entrants.”
According to Isaac, the turnout in 2019 was just shy of 300 entrants. In 2022, a late surge in applicants pushed the field to 260.
Burton, the event’s official director, and two of his athletic department assistants — Kelly Masker (assistant director of internal operations) and Sean McAndrews (associate director of NCAA compliance) — have played key parts along the way.
Isaac and his wife, Kim, are handling still in charge of scheduling matches with Burton and State taking over in the years to come.
“We’re using this year to transition,” Rory Isaac said. “I’m still more involved and probably at times more involved than Nate would like. Nate’s a lot like me, he likes to grab things and go with them. But there’s a lot of moving pieces to this tournament. We had a really light weekend as far as Public Courts opening weekend goes. And that was intentional.”
Isaac insisted that the new Public Courts directors were committed for the long run. He said if Public Courts died, it needed to die after the 60th, not after the 61st.
“Nate’s enthusiasm and West Virginia State’s commitment has saved Public Courts,” he said. “I feel a tremendous amount of indebtedness for that. I personally do. I know Nate is committed to it. We told him ‘If you’re not interested in doing this in the long term, then don’t say yes.’ He said ‘We want to do this.’
“The thing that helps this is Nate grew up two or three blocks from these courts where this is played. He understands what this tournament has meant. He gets that. That’s critical. He has spent the time to study what Ned Chilton’s vision was for this and he’s listened to all that and he understands it. It is an absolute perfect fit with the mission of West Virginia State.”