Chuck Wirts moved to the Charleston area in 1973 and has been living in the city ever since.
Wirts, 83, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the oldest participants in the 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament that is taking place throughout the week at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
He first played Public Courts in the 1970s. This year, he played in the men's 65 and over singles. He lost to opponent Jim McCain, 0-6, 2-6, but he said he's still feeling good.
"I'm still feeling fine, it's crazy playing 65 singles," he said. "In fact, Jim and I are both in our early eighties. We're really sort of an eighties final. Jim's been playing a lot longer than I have. He could win the 65s."
Wirts doesn't play every year but he said but he's been finding himself out on the Public Courts more and more in recent years.
"I probably first played somewhere around 1976," he said. "I didn't win it then, but I was there. I play most years but not every year. Obviously last year we didn't have it. More recently I've been playing almost every year."
Other than Public Courts, Wirts doesn't have an extensive tennis background as he didn't play in high school or college. He didn't really pick up tennis until he moved to Charleston.
"I did not play until I came to Carbide in '73," Wirts said. "At least not a whole lot. Very little. It's kind of funny, I have a picture of me when I'm about eight months [old] with my dad with a tennis racket. It's kind of an interesting picture. But I really did not play a whole lot when I was in grade school or high school. Just a few times."
Wirts said the key to his longevity is exercise.
"Basically daily routines, daily exercises," he said. "I've had a marginal back so it's forced me to do daily exercises to keep my back from causing issues. I think that's helped. I did water aerobics for about seven years, which helped."
Along with his back, Wirts was wearing two knee braces as he had both knees replaced about seven years ago.
"Yeah I got my bionic knees," Wirts said. "They're not really giving me trouble. I can feel one a little bit, it causes a little issue but they're working fine and they're still holding up good according to the doctor."
Wirts said his favorite thing about Public Courts is the social aspect. His sons, John and Tom Wirts, are also playing together in the 4.0 men's open doubles.
"The social aspect is good," he said. "it's a great sport for a lot of different people and they get a lot of varieties. My son's out there. I have two sons playing in the tournament. John is out there presently with mixed doubles and he and my other son are playing 4.0 doubles."
Chuck and Tom played together back in the eighties.
"I played with Tom in about [1980] and we did pretty well," Wirts said. "It wasn't the father-son thing. It was the 3.5 doubles. My one son copies my slice backhand a little bit. That's one of my best weapons.'
Wirts has been living in the South Hills since about 1973. He joked that he's a newlywed. And he is. He got remarried about four years ago to his wife, Martha Hopper.
"I'm a newlywed almost," he said. "Our four year anniversary was about four days ago. Both of our spouses had passed away and we got married about four years ago."