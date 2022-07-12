The third day of the 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament featured plenty of good tennis and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin didn’t miss out.
Goodwin roamed around the eight courts at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City on Monday, watching some of the best tennis players in the state compete.
“There’s so many great local players,” Goodwin said. “There’s nowhere in the state of West Virginia right now that you can find better competitive tennis than in the Public Courts.”
Goodwin said she came to watch George Washington High School’s brotherly dual threat in Rohen and Samir Jones.
“They are so much fun to watch and so just watching kids like Rohen and Samir always makes me want to get back my tennis racket, dust it off and get out on the court,” Goodwin said. “They’re just inspiring. These are kids that my children grew up with but also colleagues and friends.”
Both Jones brothers claimed Class AAA state championships earlier this year and were making another title run in Monday’s men’s open singles. Rohen won his round of 32 match over Charleston Catholic’s Nicholas Giatras 6-0, 6-1. Samir, who faced off against West Virginia Wesleyan’s Anthony McIntosh in the round of 16, lost as McIntosh took the 6-1, 6-1 win to advance to the quarterfinal.
Goodwin understands the history of the tournament in the city which makes her even happier that it’s back after a two year hiatus.
“Public Courts is just something that [has] a long history in the city of Charleston,” she said. “It’s the thing that people look forward to. There are people that are here tonight that don’t play tennis, they just like to watch good tennis.
“Not only does it inspire our little people, it inspires people like me who haven’t picked up a racket in years. It makes me go ‘Hmm, maybe I can do it again.’”
The aforementioned hiatus was quite the predicament and it took considerable effort from the city and West Virginia State University to bring back the 63-year-old tournament.
“West Virginia State University, especially with [West Virginia State Athletic Director] Nate Burton at the helm, has been transformational,” Goodwin said. “Not just to West Virginia State University but this type of programming as well.
“He’s got a commitment to the kids and that’s where it has to start. You have to have somebody at the top who is committed to the kids. And not just Nate but so many folks who are committed to doing that. This is something that people want...wanted. I’m just so thankful that they’re here.”
Goodwin lauded Charleston Parks and Recreation Director Rashaun Sayles, who is the first female African American Parks and Recreation Director in the history of Charleston, for her work.
“The reason why I selected her to be the director is that she is an athlete,” Goodwin said. “She’s an athlete’s athlete. She wants the best facilities. She’s a basketball player. But she understands the competitive nature of local play and having the types of facilities that will inspire local play to the next level.”
Sayles explained how Charleston Parks and Recreation partners with Public Courts organizers to put on the event.
“We’ve been partnering with the Public Courts for some years now and really we just want to make sure they have a facility that is upkept and nice and clean and neat for them to be able to use for their event,” Sayles said.
“We make sure that we have a safe space for them so we always send in our street closure permits to close off the streets to minimize the flow of traffic in that area so that the participants are safe.”
Goodwin said investing in local sports is important for the future of the community and it starts at things like Public Courts.
“Some of the kids that you see are honing their skills here [at Public Courts], they’re going on to school,” Goodwin said. “They’re getting college scholarships. And this director and this administration knows you’ve got to give them the same playing field as the kids in different states or they’re not going to compete.”
Goodwin is set to invest in a $10.1 million dollar field turf deal that will bring turf surfaces to various fields around the city.