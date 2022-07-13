Anthony and Thomas McIntosh know a thing or two about competition on the tennis courts, especially against one another.
The two grew up playing together and they both played high school tennis at George Washington before moving on to play collegiately at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Anthony, who graduated from George Washington in 2019, will be a senior at Wesleyan this coming school year.
Thomas graduated from Wesleyan in 2020 and is third-year medical student in Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Anthony and Thomas have taken the courts together again in the 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City and they are making some headway in the men’s opens singles.
Both brothers won their round of 16 matches on Monday and advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. Anthony played Jacob Lorenz at 7:30 p.m. and Thomas faced Alec Foote at 8 p.m. Those matches finished after press time.
“It’s a much different atmosphere,” Anthony said. “Obviously I grew up here, I know how it is. It’s a lot more fun, relaxed. I can just go out and kind of enjoy myself and not worry about anything. It’s a lot of fun.”
Anthony said although it’s a more relaxed environment, he’s playing to win.
“I want to win, you always want to win,” Anthony said. “My brother is in it, too. It’s fun playing with him. He’s my guy I practice with now. I play with him all the time. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we meet in the finals. That’s the goal.”
Thomas laughed when he heard about his brother wanting to face him in the final. Thomas hasn’t been able to play very much tennis the past two years because of medical school, but he’s going strong. He talked about the possibility of playing his brother in the final.
“Of course I want to face him,” Thomas said. “We’re super competitive. This summer, I’ve been pretty much playing with him every day. It’s always really close, so that would be really interesting if we were able to. Because we’ve never played each other in a real match before. That would be real fun.”
Thomas proved his medical school absence from tennis hasn’t changed his game. He defeated 10-time Public Courts champion James Kent 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16 on Monday.
Thomas still has some juggling to do with medical school and the tournament, especially because school is in Huntington, making the drive to Kanawha City about an hour long.
“I’m fortunate because Anthony has an internship in Huntington right now so he drives me and I actually study in the car,” Thomas said.
Thomas, who arrived to Schoenbaum in a full suit and tie before changing clothes on Monday, has one more year of medical school before he goes into residency. He currently works out of Cabell Huntington Hospital and other places in the Huntington area.
“I’m on rotations right now,” Thomas said. “I’ll be in Cabell in the hospital. Sometimes I’ll be in some clinics and little satellite Marshall places.”
Thomas wants to do his residency in the Charleston area if he can.
“You apply to it and it’s like a match process,” he said. “It would be really nice if I can stay here in the area.”
He doesn’t know what he’s going to specialize in but thinks he’s going to choose between surgery or internal medicine.