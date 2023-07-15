Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Madison Riley and Hanley Riner certainly looked the part of a No. 1 seed on Saturday at Kanawha City Community Center's Schoenbaum Tennis Courts. 

The duo stormed through the Charleston Public Courts women's open doubles final against Nadia and Julia Orcutt, winning 6-0, 6-2 to claim the crown. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.