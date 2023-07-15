Madison Riley and Hanley Riner certainly looked the part of a No. 1 seed on Saturday at Kanawha City Community Center's Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
The duo stormed through the Charleston Public Courts women's open doubles final against Nadia and Julia Orcutt, winning 6-0, 6-2 to claim the crown.
Riner, a Cabell Midland High School graduate, played at Bellarmine University as a freshman and is transferring to Belmont Abbey for her sophomore year. Riner was a two-time WVSSAC Class AAA state tennis singles champion with the Knights.
Riley, a South Point High (Ohio) graduate, also played tennis at Western Carolina, Wright State and Marshall.
While Riley has experience with Public Courts, this year's tournament was Riner's first.
"It was really fun," Riner said. "I loved the environment. My family got to watch me, which was cool, because there's not a lot of local tournaments around here. It was awesome to play with Madison. She kind of coached me in high school."
Riner has plenty of experience on the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts, as they are the site of the WVSSAC state championships. Riner said Saturday's championship match had a different feel than the matches she's played on Saturdays on those courts.
"It was definitely more relaxing and more fun," Riner said. "Yeah, it was really cool we got the championship. I had a great time."
It was Riley's fourth year playing Public Courts.
"[Riner] carried me at the end because I don't play tennis," Riley said. "I'm in medical school now. At the end of the last set, I was like, 'Hanley, I'm not doing well.' And I drank a big coffee this morning, so it was coming back. She helped me. It was good."
While Riner and Riley are in college and medical school, their opponents -- sisters Nadia and Julia Orcutt -- have yet to graduate high school.
Nadia is a fellow Class AAA state champion, as she won a doubles title this season with George Washington High. Julia, 12, is a rising seventh-grader at Charleston Catholic. Prior to her doubles final, Julia played in the women's open singles final. She lost to Hanna Swain, but had she won, she would have been one of the youngest to win that event in Public Courts history.
"They're definitely good and they have a lot of talent," Riley said of the Orcutts. "They're coming in way younger than us. That's exciting to see how they do in the future. There were some good points."
The Orcutt sisters weren't happy about walking away without the title. Nadia said she and her sister put together a strong showing regardless.
"It was a really fun match and we played our hardest the entire time," Nadia said. "We started to gain our momentum a little bit at the end there. It was really just a good experience for us, since we don't get to do this very often. It kind of showed us what we needed to work on as a doubles team to be more successful in the future and maybe win it next year."
The idea of coming back and winning next year sounded good to Julia after she got her first taste of Public Courts.
"I like losing better as a doubles partner, especially with my sister, because she always makes it feel like it's not a loss," Julia said. "I'm definitely going to be doing this in the future for as many years as I possibly can."
The sisters had plenty of college-level competition on Saturday. Aside from Riley and Riner's college resumes, Julia lost in her singles final to Swain, an assistant coach at West Virginia State University.
"The experience just to play against players that have played at a higher level shows us what we need to work for to get to that level," Nadia said.
Nadia evaluated her younger sister after Julia played in her first Public Courts.
"Pretty amazing," Nadia said. "She really impressed me. She showed up and did what she was supposed to do."
Nadia shifts her focus to the upcoming prep campaign as she looks to win more hardware.
"Everything from here is preparing for another tough high school season," Nadia said. "Hopefully we're preparing for a state championship as a team, individually, and maybe Part Two with [doubles partner] Zoe [Charles]. This kind of just gives us competitive experience during the summertime before all the prep work goes into high school tennis."
Men's doubles
The No. 2-seeded duo of Jason Prince and Scott Zent earned a 6-3, 6-4 doubles championship title over the father-son duo of Jim and Anthony McIntosh.
Zent, who made his 28th Public Courts appearance, is no stranger to championships as Saturday's doubles title marked the 17th title of his career on the courts in Charleston.
Prince is a former Fairland High (Ohio) and UC tennis player who has been playing in Public Courts since he was about 12.
Unlike Zent, Prince won his first Public Courts title Saturday.
"It feels wonderful," Prince said. "I'm really thankful to have a great partner like Scott, who [could] pull me down when a match got a bit stressful. He's steady as can be. He's been in this situation before.
"I played well. I got to the net well. Towards the end, I started missing a little bit, and I got back in that second set and Scott held us in there and we were able to pull it out."
For Jim and Anthony, a championship wasn't to be. Injuries somewhat derailed that train. Anthony's brother, Thomas, is the 2022 men's open singles champion and was supposed to play in the men's open doubles.
Anthony, who played tennis at GW and is a graduate student at Marshall, said he had fun teaming up with his father, win or lose.
"It was a lot of fun," Anthony said. "Originally it was going to be my brother. We wanted to keep it in the family. It was fun, it was different. It was an experience to have. I'll remember it for a long time."
Jim said he was honored his son chose him to be his doubles partner.
"There's a lot of players who wanted to play with him, and he asked me to play," Jim said. "It was a blast. We were close. I lost my serve, and I kind of let him down at the end there. I should have held my serve, and we'd still be playing. I'm just happy both of my boys are still playing tennis and love tennis and they want me to play with them."