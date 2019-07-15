The 60th edition of the Charleston Public Courts tennis tournament is living history.
Six players entered this year’s tournament and five will compete to represent a men’s or women’s open champion in each of the six decades of the event’s existence. Those players have a special perspective of both the past and the present of the tournament.
Tom Hanna, playing in men’s 70 doubles this year with partner Harry Markham, won his first championship in 1966. He also won in 1970 and 1974. Ann Bradley, teaming with former University of Charleston women’s tennis coach Shari Reed in women’s 55 doubles, won the women’s open in 1987. James Kent won the first of his 10 men’s open titles in 1997 and is in the men’s open draw this year. So is Patrick Walker, who won his first men’s open title in 2006 and has won eight since, including last year’s. Jo Marie Bohn won the 2001 title.
Enerio Melis won men’s open titles in 1978 and 1979 and was scheduled to compete in the men’s 80 singles, but had to withdraw due to injury.
Hanna remembers the feeling of winning that first title back in 1966. Back then, there weren’t as many categories as there are now. The tournament had men’s and women’s singles and doubles fields, a mixed doubles field and 35-and-over bracket for men. If you wanted to participate, you entered a very large and very talented field.
“You had a hundred and some people in there,” he said. “They may have had only four courts [at the Schoenbaum Courts], so you had to play a lot of matches on Saturday and Sunday and during the week to get through the first round.”
Hanna was a senior at West Virginia University, and a member of the tennis team there, and was teaching tennis in Charleston in the junior program there. That first title came against former men’s open champion Jerry White, who played at Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
“That was a big deal for me, to beat someone who had won the tournament before,” he said.
No player has won more men’s open titles than Kent. That first championship came when he was just 18 years old, a year out of Capital High with a season at West Virginia University under his belt. Not only was it an honor for him to capture a title that by then had become and important one in Kanawha Valley tennis, it also was a teaching tool.
“I personally feel the Public Courts tournament really gave me an opportunity to improve my level,” he said, “playing a lot of teaching pros at the time. It gave me a lot of match experience and a chance to build and get exposed to higher-level players.
“I kind of feel that, with coming back, it’s always ... if I can help other people by playing them, and playing some of the people I’ve played over and over, that’s exciting.”
Neither Hanna nor Kent are surprised that, 60 tournaments in, the event remains strong. Nearly 300 players entered this year. It’s a great time of year to have the tournament, Hanna said. And it’s a great opportunity to reunite with old friends in what has become a strong local tennis community.
“What it’s become for a long time, it’s almost a reunion of the tennis people in Charleston,” Hanna said. “The large number of people have played off and on for 30 or 40 years at different times. Most of the tennis players go up and know half the people there.”
Kent said it’s not just past champions returning that make the tournament special. Everyone who comes back adds a piece to the experience. Tennis is considered a lifetime sport, and so many Public Courts competitors have made that true with this tournament.
“I think it’s really good that people who have played for such a long time continue to play and are enjoying the game,” Kent said. “That’s what’s exciting about it. It really doesn’t matter if you win or lose at that point. It’s that you’re enjoying the game, enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying the matches and the camaraderie. The Public Courts tournament is a really, really fun event just to be a part of in itself.”