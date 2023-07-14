Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament provides myriad opportunity for area tennis enthusiasts to partake in the game in an organized manner. 

The tournament, which is running this week at Kanawha City Community Center's Schoenbaum Tennis courts, allows players of all ages to show off their skills and perhaps compete against opponents they would not otherwise get a chance to face.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.