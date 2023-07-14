The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament provides myriad opportunity for area tennis enthusiasts to partake in the game in an organized manner.
The tournament, which is running this week at Kanawha City Community Center's Schoenbaum Tennis courts, allows players of all ages to show off their skills and perhaps compete against opponents they would not otherwise get a chance to face.
The father-son doubles tournament is as an example of what Public Courts allows people in the community to do over the summer.
The father-son tournament was on full display with a semifinal round on Friday at Schoenbaum and Charleston Family YMCA, as rain moved the tournament indoors.
No. 2-seeded father-son duo of father Joseph and son William Sinclair (son) faced off against No. 3-seeded father Kenneth and son Ryan Mullins for a spot in Saturday's father-son doubles championship.
William is a rising junior tennis player in his second year at Public Courts.
"It's a lot more just for fun and a lot less competitive," William said. "You can do a lot more fun divisions. It doesn't have to be so serious. It's a lot of fun playing with my dad. We both love tennis. It's good to be able to play with him."
Joseph said he's been playing with his two sons for years.
"My other son plays too, so we alternate years," Joseph said. "It's just one of the coolest events. None of the other tournaments do stuff like that. It's great. I think it's one of my highlights of the year. The first one I played, my son was 12, and now he's 16."
For Joseph, Public Courts has always been part of his life. Now that he can play with his sons, it's even more fun.
"I grew up here in Charleston, so Public Courts has always been here," he said. "I grew up playing other tournaments. Nothing else is structured like this. You have all these different events, and tennis is one of those sports where people can play, no matter what their age."
Ryan and Kenneth have been playing father-son doubles every year (aside from breaks due to COVID-19) since Ryan was 8 years old.
"He's 25 now, and we've been doing this every year," Kenneth said. "It's just a tradition. I grew up playing tennis here, and we moved back here in 2006. Ryan was born in Florida. He was trying different sports, and he ended up on tennis. And Public Courts is great. I don't know any other tournaments that do [father-son doubles]."
Ryan is a former George Washington High state tennis champion and tennis player at West Virginia State University. He is now an assistant men's tennis coach at WVSU.
"It's something that we look forward to every single year," Ryan said of himself and his dad. "It's a huge tournament locally. It's something that we can do together. As he gets older and I get older, it's become a little bit of a bonding thing too. It used to be stressful when we were younger. It's really special to play with him now."
The Mullins and the Sinclair families have each yet to win a father-son doubles tournament.
The Sinclair duo will have an opportunity for a title on Saturday, however, as William and Joseph downed Ryan and Kenneth 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.
They play No. 1-seeded Jason and Rick Prince in the championship Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
"It would be pretty cool [to win]," William said. "I think it would be nice to remember that, and I think we could do it more in the future, too."