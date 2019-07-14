It had been eight years since Tom Hanna competed in the Charleston Public Courts tennis tournament. His return this year was a welcome site for plenty. Tournament organizers were happy to see one of its former men’s open champions and longtime directors back on the court. Hanna was happy, too, to see the event he oversaw for years with Jack Harrison still going strong.
Physical issues led him away from tournament tennis for several years, but the former WVU tennis team member never stopped playing. The allure of playing in the 60th Public Courts tournament and seeing good friends brought him back this year.
“This year, because is was the 60th, Rory Issac is a really good friend of mine and I wanted to do everything I could to help them out,” he said. “That’s why I really decided to play this year.”
To get ready for his men’s 70 doubles run with partner Harry Markham, he spent a couple of weeks playing at the Schoebaum Courts in Kanawha City, a place he hadn’t played in years. Once she started though, memories of past tournaments started flooding back which made him even more excited to participate.
“I went up there and it was the first time I’d played up there in about eight or 10 years,” he said. “It just started bringing back some old memories for me.
“Probably every court I played on there, I can think of a match I played there [years ago],” he added.
One of his favorite parts of the tournament comes even before he attempts his first serve. It’s the opportunity to reunite with former teammates, opponents and old friends he met through Public Courts. Among them are the current directors of the tournament, Rory and Kim Isaac.
Back when Hanna and Harrison decided it was time to step aside and turn over the tournament to some folks with new energy, the Isaacs had been helping with Public Courts for years.
“They seemed to be the perfect people to take over,” he said.
This year, he’s back to see nearly 300 competitors participate among dozens of categories. He enjoys seeing how, so many years later, the tournament is still going strong.
“It makes me feel really good to see the way they handle it,” he said. “They really appreciate the history of the tournament.”
Some of Hanna’s favorite history is some of the little things – the squeaky swingset in one corner, the payphone that used to sit above the courts. All of those things made Public Courts the community event it still is.
Now he can enjoy it from just one end of the spectrum – that of the competitor. The director side? He’s happy to let the Issacs handle that.
“It’s a lot nicer to be just a player, as you could imagine,” he said with a laugh.