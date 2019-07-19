Friday's Results
Boys 12 Singles (Finals)
Connor Waybright (2) def. Ethan Bastin 6-3, 6-3
Father-Son Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Alex Stacy/David Stacy (1) def. Azeem Khan/Asad Khan 6-1, 6-0
Girls 16 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Francesca Zoe Charles/Emilia Stacy (2) def. Noura Elkhansa/Jana Zatar 7-6, 6-2
Girls 16 Singles (Semifinal Round)
Jeeya Patel def. Riya Jones 6-3, 6-4
Mixed 55 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Deborah Harmon/Marty Harmon def. Ann Bradley/George Bsharah (2) 7-6, 4-6, 1-0
Dee Payne/David Sadd (1) def. Kimberly Nelson/David Nelson (4) 6-4, 6-3
Mixed Open Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Dominick Centofanti/Madison Riley (1) def. Alek Gracin/Samantha Moore (3) 6-1, 6-3
Alec Foote/Katie Swann (2) def. Sydney Miller/Jason Prince (4) 6-3, 6-4
NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Brandon Shamblin/Matthew Sutton (1) def. Brycen Miller/Caleb Starkey 6-7, 7-6, 1-0
NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Christopher Cendara/Cheryl Spriggs (2) def. Shannon Elliot/Amon Samples (4) 6-4, 6-3
NTRP Combined Men's 8.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Mary Bulriss/Corey Campbell (4) def. Michell Renee Easton/Sirgew Getachew (1) 6-2, 6-4
NTRP Men's 3.0 Doubles (Finals)
L. Cochran/James Wilkinson (2) def. Patrick Donaghey/David Williams 6-3, 6-2
NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Daniel Rose/Jacob Stanley (3) def. John Caponiti/Chris McNeely (2) 6-2, 6-7, 1-0
NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles (Semifinal Round)
Chris Kidd (1) def. Aric Margolis 6-3, 6-2
John Wirts (4) def. Ethan Cross (2) 6-2, 6-2
NTRP Men's 4.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)
Frank Muto/Jason Waybright (2) def. Jeffrey Goins/Kenny Johnson 6-2, 6-2
NTRP Men's 4.5 Doubles (Finals)
Jaymes Haggerty/Christopher Ritchie (1) def. Jordan Hughes/Cooper Zent (2) 6-4, 6-2
NTRP Women's 3.0 Doubles (Finals)
Lorie Nolan/Tammie Cooper (1) def. Felice Joseph/Janet Simpson (2) 6-1, 6-3
Saturday's Schedule
8 a.m.
Women's 45 Singles
Melisa Schulz vs. Melissa France
NTRP Women's 3.5 Doubles
Christine Minardi/Andrea Morris vs. Aileen Stacy/Ashley Waybright
NTRP Women's 4.0 Doubles
Shannon Elliot/Melissa Williams vs. Mary Bulriss/Michelle Renee Easton
Husband-Wife Doubles
JoMarie Bohn/Pete Bohn vs. Kelli Hinkle Mabe/Bryan Mabe
9 a.m.
Men's Open Singles
Patrick Walker vs. James Kent
Women's Open Singles
Rebecca Osborne vs. Sydney Miller
9:30 a.m.
NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles
Chris Kidd vs. John Wirts
NTRP Men's 4.0 Singles
Jason Waybright vs. David Sadd
NTRP Combined Men's 8.5 Doubles
Christopher Ritchie/Mattew Sutton vs. Brian Delcotto/Greg Geremia
10 a.m.
Girls 16 Singles
Jeeya Patel vs. Emilia Stacy
10:30 a.m.
Boys 16 Doubles
Ethan Bastin/Connor Waybright vs. Kellen Pauley/Jacob Smolder
Men's 70 Singles
Charles Wirts vs. Jim McCain
11 a.m.
Men's 60 Singles
Nick Estes vs. Mike Deardorff
Men's 55 Doubles
Bryan Mabe/James McIntosh vs. David Nelson/Mychal Schulz
11:30 a.m.
Men's 65 Doubles
George Bsharah/David Campbell vs. Steven Rubin/Rick Vorhees
Noon
Women's 55 Doubles
Ann Bradley/Shari Reed vs. Cheryl Dipiero/Kimberly Nelson
NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles
Brandon Shamblin/Matthew Sutton vs. Robin Bailey/Marty Harmon
12:30 p.m.
Men's Open Doubles
Thomas McIntosh/James McIntosh vs. Azeem Khan/Patrick Walker
1 p.m.
Women's Open Doubles
Audrey Heaberlin/Madison Riley vs. Emily Moore/Rebecca Osborne
NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles
Haley Justice/Chris Kidd vs. Christopher Cendana/Cheryl Spriggs
1:30 p.m.
Girls 16 Doubles
Evelyn Bastin/Isabella Cinco vs. Francesca Zoe Charles/Emilia Stacy
NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles
Sarah Bailey/Lisa Hunter vs. Deborah Harmon/Christine Minardi
2 p.m.
NTRP Combined Mixed 6.0 Doubles
Crystal Bastin/Shawn Bastin vs. Chris Alessio/Frances Reed
2:30 p.m.
Boys 16 Singles
Alex Stacy vs. Aiden Johnson
3 p.m.
Men's 45 Singles
Scott Zent vs. J.J. Casto
Men's 70 Doubles
Gary F. Greene/Steven Michael vs. Lewis Brewer/Ted Lawson
NTRP Men's 4.5 Singles
Brian Delcotto vs. Jordan Hughes
4 p.m.
NTRP Women's 3.0 Singles
Jennifer Greenlief vs. Elizabeth Parker
4:30 p.m.
Mixed Open Doubles
Dominick Centofanti/Madison Riley vs. Alec Foote/Katie Swann
Men's 60 Doubles
Nick Estes/Kenneth Mullins vs. Robin Bailey/Vernon Elkins
Mixed 55 Doubles
Dee Payne/David Sadd vs. Deborah Harmon.Marty Harmon
NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles
Kevin Whipkey/Tanner Whipkey vs. Daniel Rose/Jacob Starkey
NTRP Combined Mixed 8.0 Doubles
Mary Bulriss/Corey Campbell vs. Tim Sylvester/LaDonna Tackett
6 p.m.
Father-Son Doubles
Alex Stacy/David Stacy vs. Frank Muto-Christopher Muto
Parent-Child Doubles
Melisa Schultz/Cooper Zent vs. Eveylyn Bastin/Shawn Bastin