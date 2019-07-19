Friday's Results

Boys 12 Singles (Finals)

Connor Waybright (2) def. Ethan Bastin 6-3, 6-3

Father-Son Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Alex Stacy/David Stacy (1) def. Azeem Khan/Asad Khan 6-1, 6-0

Girls 16 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Francesca Zoe Charles/Emilia Stacy (2) def. Noura Elkhansa/Jana Zatar 7-6, 6-2

Girls 16 Singles (Semifinal Round)

Jeeya Patel def. Riya Jones 6-3, 6-4

Mixed 55 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Deborah Harmon/Marty Harmon def. Ann Bradley/George Bsharah (2) 7-6, 4-6, 1-0

Dee Payne/David Sadd (1) def. Kimberly Nelson/David Nelson (4) 6-4, 6-3

Mixed Open Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Dominick Centofanti/Madison Riley (1) def. Alek Gracin/Samantha Moore (3) 6-1, 6-3

Alec Foote/Katie Swann (2) def. Sydney Miller/Jason Prince (4) 6-3, 6-4

NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Brandon Shamblin/Matthew Sutton (1) def. Brycen Miller/Caleb Starkey 6-7, 7-6, 1-0

NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Christopher Cendara/Cheryl Spriggs (2) def. Shannon Elliot/Amon Samples (4) 6-4, 6-3

NTRP Combined Men's 8.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Mary Bulriss/Corey Campbell (4) def. Michell Renee Easton/Sirgew Getachew (1) 6-2, 6-4

NTRP Men's 3.0 Doubles (Finals)

L. Cochran/James Wilkinson (2) def. Patrick Donaghey/David Williams 6-3, 6-2

NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Daniel Rose/Jacob Stanley (3) def. John Caponiti/Chris McNeely (2) 6-2, 6-7, 1-0

NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles (Semifinal Round)

Chris Kidd (1) def. Aric Margolis 6-3, 6-2

John Wirts (4) def. Ethan Cross (2) 6-2, 6-2

NTRP Men's 4.0 Doubles (Semifinal Round)

Frank Muto/Jason Waybright (2) def. Jeffrey Goins/Kenny Johnson 6-2, 6-2

NTRP Men's 4.5 Doubles (Finals)

Jaymes Haggerty/Christopher Ritchie (1) def. Jordan Hughes/Cooper Zent (2) 6-4, 6-2

NTRP Women's 3.0 Doubles (Finals)

Lorie Nolan/Tammie Cooper (1) def. Felice Joseph/Janet Simpson (2) 6-1, 6-3

Saturday's Schedule

8 a.m.

Women's 45 Singles

Melisa Schulz vs. Melissa France

NTRP Women's 3.5 Doubles

Christine Minardi/Andrea Morris vs. Aileen Stacy/Ashley Waybright

NTRP Women's 4.0 Doubles

Shannon Elliot/Melissa Williams vs. Mary Bulriss/Michelle Renee Easton

Husband-Wife Doubles

JoMarie Bohn/Pete Bohn vs. Kelli Hinkle Mabe/Bryan Mabe

9 a.m.

Men's Open Singles

Patrick Walker vs. James Kent

Women's Open Singles

Rebecca Osborne vs. Sydney Miller

9:30 a.m.

NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles

Chris Kidd vs. John Wirts

NTRP Men's 4.0 Singles

Jason Waybright vs. David Sadd

NTRP Combined Men's 8.5 Doubles

Christopher Ritchie/Mattew Sutton vs. Brian Delcotto/Greg Geremia

10 a.m.

Girls 16 Singles

Jeeya Patel vs. Emilia Stacy

10:30 a.m.

Boys 16 Doubles

Ethan Bastin/Connor Waybright vs. Kellen Pauley/Jacob Smolder

Men's 70 Singles

Charles Wirts vs. Jim McCain

11 a.m.

Men's 60 Singles

Nick Estes vs. Mike Deardorff

Men's 55 Doubles

Bryan Mabe/James McIntosh vs. David Nelson/Mychal Schulz

11:30 a.m.

Men's 65 Doubles

George Bsharah/David Campbell vs. Steven Rubin/Rick Vorhees

Noon

Women's 55 Doubles

Ann Bradley/Shari Reed vs. Cheryl Dipiero/Kimberly Nelson

NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles

Brandon Shamblin/Matthew Sutton vs. Robin Bailey/Marty Harmon

12:30 p.m.

Men's Open Doubles

Thomas McIntosh/James McIntosh vs. Azeem Khan/Patrick Walker

1 p.m.

Women's Open Doubles

Audrey Heaberlin/Madison Riley vs. Emily Moore/Rebecca Osborne

NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles

Haley Justice/Chris Kidd vs. Christopher Cendana/Cheryl Spriggs

1:30 p.m.

Girls 16 Doubles

Evelyn Bastin/Isabella Cinco vs. Francesca Zoe Charles/Emilia Stacy

NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles

Sarah Bailey/Lisa Hunter vs. Deborah Harmon/Christine Minardi

2 p.m.

NTRP Combined Mixed 6.0 Doubles

Crystal Bastin/Shawn Bastin vs. Chris Alessio/Frances Reed

2:30 p.m.

Boys 16 Singles

Alex Stacy vs. Aiden Johnson

3 p.m.

Men's 45 Singles

Scott Zent vs. J.J. Casto

Men's 70 Doubles

Gary F. Greene/Steven Michael vs. Lewis Brewer/Ted Lawson

NTRP Men's 4.5 Singles

Brian Delcotto vs. Jordan Hughes

4 p.m.

NTRP Women's 3.0 Singles

Jennifer Greenlief vs. Elizabeth Parker

4:30 p.m.

Mixed Open Doubles

Dominick Centofanti/Madison Riley vs. Alec Foote/Katie Swann

Men's 60 Doubles

Nick Estes/Kenneth Mullins vs. Robin Bailey/Vernon Elkins

Mixed 55 Doubles

Dee Payne/David Sadd vs. Deborah Harmon.Marty Harmon

NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles

Kevin Whipkey/Tanner Whipkey vs. Daniel Rose/Jacob Starkey

NTRP Combined Mixed 8.0 Doubles

Mary Bulriss/Corey Campbell vs. Tim Sylvester/LaDonna Tackett

6 p.m.

Father-Son Doubles

Alex Stacy/David Stacy vs. Frank Muto-Christopher Muto

Parent-Child Doubles

Melisa Schultz/Cooper Zent vs. Eveylyn Bastin/Shawn Bastin