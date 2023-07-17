Observers know when Olivia Weily is on the court. Whether is it from the skill or the bright socks, she makes her presence known.
Weily, a rising sophomore at George Washington High School, started playing tennis at a young age. She began picking up a racket casually as a 5-year-old in Erie, Pennsylvania, and after moving to West Virginia she started to take the sport more seriously.
“She loves the game,” said Weily’s mother, Jennifer. “She started when she was 5 taking some summer clinic, but she didn’t start taking it seriously until she was on the middle school team for John Adams.”
Weily takes lessons at Charleston Tennis Club and private lessons with Scott Zent.
“Seeing her improve the last year and half through lessons and even when she is just hitting around, you can just see the strength and accuracy is improving,” Jennifer said. “She is just so dedicated. She is a super hard worker.”
Weily has a secret to her success, and it is enormous collection of wild socks. It started as a silly tradition when a friend gave her a “lucky” sock, and it spiraled into the athlete’s signature look. Her mother said that they typically are food-themed socks, mainly switching among eggs, pizzas and pineapples.
“I love socks and I always wear them, but I especially love crazy socks,” Olivia said. “One of my friends gave me a good-luck sock. My favorite is a pineapple one. It reminds me of SpongeBob.”
For Day 3 of Public Courts on July 10, Weily did not sport her usual extravagant socks. However, she still brought a slight flair with a mixed black and white pair.
Public Courts gave Weily another chance to play the sport she loves with new people.
“I love the people around this sport,” she said. “When I first played at George Washington my freshman year, I loved everyone I was with. Tennis is a fun sport; it is a great sport to be in shape and have some fun time with people. Public Courts is a great way to have fun and meet other people, too.”
Weily brought a similar mindset to getting through tough spots on the court.
“Just keep going,” she said. “If you get a mental block, just think of a happy song.”