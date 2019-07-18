The Jones family is pretty easy to find around the tennis courts, and that’s no different in this year’s Charleston Public Courts tournament.
No matter which of Eric and Sharmila Jones’ children are playing — rising George Washington High senior Nadeem, rising GW freshman Rohen, rising John Adams Middle eighth grader Samir or rising JA sixth grader Riya — the rest of the family is in the stands cheering him or her on.
The Jones’ love for the sport and love for each other intertwine, especially this time of year when the whole family can get a taste of solid competition.
Eric and Sharmila, both pediatricians in South Charleston, were tennis players in their high school days, Eric in Charleston and Sharmila in Parkersburg, and the sport was never something they forced upon their kids. But when Nadeem got into tennis at age 6, Eric and Sharmila took him to the courts to help that seed to germinate.
While there, it wasn’t long until Nadeem’s younger siblings all got into the sport, too.
“We started, as a family, going out and hitting the ball,” Eric said. “It’s something we fell in love with as time goes on. We love youth tennis, particularly, but we also love coming to watch our adult friends play as well.”
Nadeem became the ringleader of the Jones siblings after trying some team sports but falling in love with tennis for the individual aspect of it. He enjoys the ability to be the master of his own destiny out on the court.
But just because he grew into tennis as a solo act doesn’t mean he doesn’t love it when he can look in the stands and see the rest of his family there for support.
“That’s the best when you have the whole family watching you,” Nadeem said. “Then you’re guaranteed five supporters. When you’re out there, you’re not alone. You have your family there and that support behind you.”
That’s a big deal for all the Jones children. Playing tournaments like Public Courts — the three Jones boys all entered the men’s open draw this year and sister Riya played in girls 16 singles and doubles — can be stressful. But having family around for support can keep the nerves from overtaking them.
“Sometimes I get a little nervous when everyone’s watching,” Samir said. “But then it gets really calming when I know that all of them are watching out there. I can just focus on doing my best.”
Those family cheering sections are nothing the Jones parents require of their kids. They never had to. The Jones family just wants to make sure whoever is playing that match knows there’s a group that has his or her back.
“Anything we do as a family, we try to be supportive of each other,” Eric said. “Tennis just happens to be the sport that we do. We don’t force them to come. They were all off at other places and knew that Riya was playing at 3:30 and they all showed up to cheer her on.”
Tennis is a family affair for the Joneses, and with four sibilings can come sibling rivalries. Eric and Sharmila don’t want to dampen their children’s competitive spirit, but they always want their sons and daughter to be respectful.
“You can be competitive,” Eric said. “But you’ve got to be nice.”
What the kids think is nicest is that all four share the love of the sport and their support for each other.
“It’s great,” Samir said. “There’s always someone to play with.”
