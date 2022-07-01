Charleston’s Public Courts tennis tournament is back for the first time since 2019 with the 61st edition currently scheduled to begin on Friday.
Whether it’s back to stay, tournament runners say the ball is in the players’ court.
Currently, there’s concern inside that camp as registration is significantly down compared to past years. Former co-tournament director Rory Isaac said that as of Thursday evening, less than 100 players had registered, which is nearly 200 fewer than in 2019 when the tournament had just short of 300 participants.
“There is a chance, a slim one, that maybe Public Courts has run its course and we need to quit trying so hard to make it be what we think it should be,” Isaac said. “Maybe the new generation is just not as interested in it as we were.
“It’s got a real, real legacy in this town and a lot of us hate to see it fall apart. We want this to continue but the only way it can is if people want to play in it.”
In terms of infrastructure, Isaac said the tournament has never been in a better place. West Virginia State has stepped up to become a partner and athletic director Nate Burton is now the event’s tournament director. Rory, who served in the role alongside wife, Kim, since the mid-1990s, said two new sponsors have also signed up while all other sponsors have been retained.
Also, several scholarships will be awarded to college students including a new one worth $25,000 per semester over eight semesters. The scholarship is backed by Kim Lawrence, widow to former Marshall baseball player and avid tennis player Alex Lawrence. He passed away in 2017.
“I’m really excited about West Virginia State being involved in this and we have scholarships to give away, usually between five and 10 people every year,” Isaac said. “We’re working hard, West Virginia State is fully committed and the city has been a fabulous partner. The infrastructure that we used to struggle with, with this tournament has all come together, now we just need players to want to play. If they sign up I think they’ll be glad they did.”
And there’s still time to do so. To sign up for an event visit www.utsa.com. The adult tournament ID is 22-07157 and the junior tournament ID is 22-86947. Once there, choose an event in which to participate. Each event is $22 and players are limited to two events apiece.
A total of 50 events are listed in the tournament but a minimum of four players or doubles tandems are needed to conduct each one. As of Thursday, Isaac said that only eight or nine events had enough registered players to be held.
Isaac and others that care about the event certainly hope that changes drastically by Sunday morning.
“It’s such a cool place, it’s a cool vibe down there,” Isaac said. “People come out and the only time I see them is every year at Public Courts. It’s like a reunion of the tennis community.”