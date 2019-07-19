James Kent and Patrick Walker are nearly synonymous with the Charleston Public Courts men’s open draw. That shouldn’t be a surprise, they have combined to win 19 men’s open titles since 1997.
On Saturday, one of the two will make it 20.
Kent and Walker, the two most decorated men’s open champions in Public Courts history, compete once again for the title. That match will happen at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Charleston Tennis Club. Saturday’s matches have been moved indoors from the Schoenbaum tennis courts in Kanawha City due to the excessive heat forecast for the Kanawha Valley.
When the men’s open match ends Saturday morning, either Kent will have widened his lead on Walker for most career men’s open titles, or Walker will have tied him. Kent has 10 men’s open titles to his credit, while Walker has nine, including the last two.
While Kent has the lead on Walker for career titles, Walker has the advantage over Kent in head-to-head men’s open finals matchups. Saturday will be the sixth time the two face off in the finals and Walker has a 3-2 lead in those previous five face-offs.
The last time the two met in the men’s open finals was 2017, when Walker beat Kent 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
In the women’s open final, top seed Rebecca Osborne will play No. 2 seed Sydney Miller for the championship. That match also is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Both Osborne and Miller are Mountain East Conference tennis players. Osborne, a former standout at Hurricane, is a rising sophomore for West Virginia Wesleyan. Miller, a former standout at Winfield, is a rising junior at West Virginia State.