Gary Greene’s knees weren’t cooperating anymore, not after four surgeries. So he had to make the disappointing decision to let his days playing full-court basketball come to a close.
He needed a sport to fill that void, something to keep the competitive juices flowing. It was at that time about 20 years ago that Greene picked up a tennis racket.
You can still find Greene firmly entrenched in basketball, these days as the coach of the South Charleston girls team. He’s also found on the tennis courts in the Kanawha Valley and beyond, including the Charleston Tennis Club, where he participated Wednesday night in the Charleston Public Courts tournament.
Greene has played on and off in Public Courts over the past 15 years. On Wednesday, he and his usual doubles partner Steven Michael took on Tom Hanna and Harry Markham in men’s 70 doubles. Greene admits it was tough all those years ago to give up playing a sport he had enjoyed since he was 10. But switching to tennis helped soothe those sore feelings and quickly became a treasured time to compete.
“Tennis was a great transition,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of nice people, played some USTA tennis tournaments, played in states and regionals and nationals. It’s been a great fit for me.”
Learning a new sport is never easy, but Greene said there were aspects of basketball that helped make the transition easier. In both sports, hand-eye coordination and footwork are important. So is a general level of good physical condition. The same lung capacity that helps basketball players sprint from hoop to hoop is key when running down lobs and charging the net.
Greene made each tennis lesson count, and now believes he should have started the sport when he was even younger.
“I wish I had started earlier,” he said. “The transition was progressive. I just learned a little each time. I started out playing singles. If I tried playing singles right now, I’d probably need to be carried out of there.”
What Greene likes most is the competition level he always enjoys on the court, no matter what skill level he’s playing at. That’s a great thing about tennis, he said, that players are matched up against others of their same skill level. That should always lead to a good match.
“You’re always playing a competitive level of tennis,” he said. “That’s what’s kept the fires burning. I haven’t been playing as much tennis as I have in the past, but I think that competitive part has filled that void.”
On top of the competition, the friendships he has built through tennis and Public Courts are another great part of the experience. Charleston’s tennis community is close-knit, he said, and players often have to travel to other states for competition. Those journeys together not only strengthen already solid team bonds, but it allows those players to meet and befriend others elsewhere.
“Everybody’s going to go out and play as hard as they can in these situations,” he said. “But afterward, everyone’s smacking each other on the back and you go onto the next one.”