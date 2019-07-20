If it was indeed the passing of the torch, then it's in good hands with Patrick Walker.
Walker, the Huntington native, displayed an often-overpowering serve and seldom let James Kent piece together a rally Saturday morning in taking a 6-4, 6-1 victory for the men's open singles championship of the 60th Public Courts tournament at the Charleston Tennis Club. Saturday's title matches in all divisions were moved indoors to escape the excessive heat.
In the women's finals, Sydney Miller beat Rebecca Osborne 6-3, 6-2.
It's the third straight men's open championship for Walker and his 10th overall, tying Kent's tournament record. Since 1997, one or the other has come away with crown 20 times in 23 years. Walker, 33, now owns a 4-2 edge over Kent in their Public Courts finals matchups.
Kent, however, indicated after Saturday's match that he's likely done playing in the event. The 40-year-old Charleston native who lives in Ceredo cited family responsibilities for his decision.
"I might try to talk him out of it for one more,'' Walker said with a laugh after the match. "Hats off to him for still coming out and still playing Public Courts. It's not fun to see someone who's creeping up behind you. I just respect him for coming out, battling and playing. All sorts of respect for that guy.''
Walker had his share of winners Saturday, especially with a booming serve that defied return.
"I tried to keep up with him,'' Walker said, "keep him at bay. His returns are phenomenal, so you have to serve well. You've got to hit your spots right, and you've got to jam him up every now and again. But I tried to find an answer for every question he's got and equal it out. Hopefully it came out to my favor so I could take over.''
Kent just shook his head in amazement when one of Walker's rockets whizzed past.
"I never got in the match today,'' Kent said. "It seems like he was always ahead from the first shot, and he hit big shot after big shot to where I really couldn't get into it. But that was due to his good play.''
Kent, who works as a financial advisor in the Huntington area, acknowledged that it was a bittersweet moment to walk away from the Public Courts after such a long and successful run.
"Yeah, it was a lot of fun this year,'' he said. "I was happy to make it to the finals, and it's always a fun tournament to play.
"But I'm done. This is it. It's hard for me to come up with the time. I've got three kids. This was the only tournament I've played this year, though I may play one more. But that's the extent of it. If I didn't have as many kids, I'd play, but they're wanting to play tennis, so it's more with their sports and their activities.''
Walker is glad for his friendly rivalry with Kent over the years, and glad he got to equal his record against him head to head.
"It means a lot to me as a player when I'm playing well,'' Walker said. "It means a lot to James to keep coming out and playing and getting titles and pushing it to 10. It means a lot to both of us. It's nice to tie it. I get that kind of respect, and that's what we play for. We play to respect each other and we play for people to respect our games, and to remember us.''
Walker, who now lives in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, works as the head professional at the South Carolina Yacht Club. He expects to come back next year and try to overtake Kent's record. He hopes Kent changes his mind and again enters the men's open draw.
"I'll tell him, 'You take the week off, you find that energy and come on back,''' Walker said. "But I know it's hard to have a family and keep up to the level that you used to play. He's got family, I've got family, but we enjoy coming out and competing. That's why we keep coming. We've got to keep up with the young kids who play all the time, and we don't play all the time. You don't want to go out there and be embarrassed. So I'm not gonna lie, it's tough.
"We know it means a lot to the Charleston community. You look at the papers and you see what these guys have done. When I was a little kid, I looked up to that and said I'd like to be out there -- guys play on tour, guys play in college. Now you don't play a whole lot, so you look forward to a tournament like this.''
In the women's finals, Miller and Osborne, who grew up only a few miles apart -- Miller attended Winfield High School, Osborne was at Hurricane -- got what turned out to be a rare singles match against each other.
They currently compete for different college programs in the Mountain East Conference -- Miller will be a junior at West Virginia State this fall and Osborne a sophomore at West Virginia Wesleyan -- but they only played doubles against each other last season and hadn't met in a USTA singles event in two years.
"We haven't had head-to-head competition for a while now,'' Miller said, "but I've known her like forever and we're best friends almost. So it's not like competition, but it's still fun because we know each other.''
Miller said she was able to remain calm Saturday and play her game.
"I really think my serve was doing pretty well,'' she said. "I was just out there focused. I had to remind myself to stay calm and just relax and think about where I want to hit the ball, and what I want to do with it.''
Osborne, 19, said she struggled with Miller's strategy.
"She's really good at hitting nice angle shots and flatter balls when she doesn't,'' Osborne said. "So they're hard to get to. Definitely, it was just consistency. I made a lot of unforced errors that hurt me in the long run.''