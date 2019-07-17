Public Courts logo
Wednesday's Results

Boys 16 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Kellen Pauley-Jacob Smolder (2) def. Brady Acklin-Nicholas Giatras 7-5, 6-3

Ethan Bastin-Connor Waybright (1) def. Landon Persinger-Jacob Sweeker 6-7, 6-3, 1-0

Father-Son Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Azeem Khan-Asad Khan def. Jonathan Studola-Chuck Studola 6-1, 6-2

Girls 16 Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Francesca Zoe Charles-Emilia Stacy (2) def. Jenna Butcher-Lilyana Stone 6-3, 6-4

(Semifinal Round)

Evelyn Bastin-Isabella Cinco (1) def. Zain Bacha-Katie Campbell 6-1, 6-1

Girls 16 Singles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Jeeya Patel def. Kara Meadows (1) 6-1, 6-3

Husband-Wife Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Kelli Hirkle Mabe-Bryan Mabe (2) def. Emily Sylvester-Tim Sylvester 6-4, 6-4

Men's 60 Singles

(Semifinal Round)

Nick Estes (1) def. David Ford 6-0, 6-0

Men's 65 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Geoge Basharah-David Campbell (1) def. Charles Wirts-Richard Gates 6-2, 6-0

Men's 70 Doubles

(Round Robin)

Thomas Hanna-Harry Markham def. Gary Greene-Steven Michael 6-3, 6-0

Men's Open Singles

(Semifinal Round)

Patrick Walker (1) def. Alec Foote (3) 6-4, 6-2

James Kent (2) def. Thomas McIntosh (4) 6-2, 6-2

Mixed 55 Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Dee Payne-David Sadd (1) def. Donna Mooney-Russell Rollyson 6-0, 6-0

Mixed Open Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Sydney Miller-Jason Prince (4) def. Samuel Bowman-Audrey Heaberlin 6-3, 4-6, 1-0

Dominick Centofanti-Madison Riley (1) def. Taylor David-Samuel King 6-0, 6-0

Aleck Gracin-Samantha Moore (3) def. Zeinab Elkhansa-Rohen Jones 6-3, 6-1

NTRP Combined Men's 8.5 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Christopher Ritchie-Matthew Sutton (1) def. Roger Cooke-Jaymes Haggerty 5-7, 6-4, 1-0

NTRP Combined Mixed 6.0 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Crystal Bastin-Shawn Bastin (1) def. Christen Michael-Andy Roche De Jesus 6-2, 6-0

NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Christopher Cendana-Cheryl Spriggs (2) def. Andrew Elliott-Sarah Fox 7-6, 6-2

NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Deborah Harmon-Christine Minardi (2) def. Terry Elkins-Karen McGinnis 4-6, 6-1, 1-0

NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Daniel Rose-Jacob Stanley (3) def. Bryce Helmick-Christopher Istfan 6-3, 6-4

NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles

(Quarterfinal Round)

Chris Kidd (1) def. Christopher Reger 6-4, 7-6

John Wirts (4) def. Thomas Lane 6-3, 6-2

NTRP Men's 4.0 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

David Hanna-David Stacy (1) def. Torrey Evans-Mychal Schulz 3-6, 7-6, 1-0

NTRP Men's 4.5 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Jordan Hughes-Cooper Zent (2) def. Logan Jarrett-Joe Michael 3-6, 6-4, 1-0

NTRP Women's 3.0 Singles

(Semifinal Round)

Jennifer Greenlief (1) def. Marjorie Sweeker 6-0, 6-1

NTRP Women's 3.5 Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Aileen Stacy-Ashley Waybright (2) def. Melanie Burdette-Melinda White 6-1, 6-0

Women's Open Doubles

(Semifinal Round)

Emily Moore-Rebecca Osborne (2) def. Olivia Darby-Katelyn Shirkey 6-1, 6-1

Thursday's schedule

3:30 p.m.

Girls 16 Singles

Riya Jones vs. Carly Chafin

Francesca Zoe Charles vs. Emilia Stacy

5 p.m.

Boys 16 Singles

Alden Johnson vs. Samir Jones

Women's Open Singles

Rebecca Osborne vs. Audrey Grigore

Katelyn Shirkey vs. Sydney Miller

Men's 45 Singles

Rusty Webb vs. J.J. Casto

Women's 45 Singles

Melissa Schulz vs. Sharon Seldler

Michelle Ratrie vs. Melissa France

NTRP Women's 3.0 Doubles

Crystal Bastin-Andrea Mitias vs. Felice Joseph-Janet Simpson

5:30 p.m.

Parent-Child Doubles

Harry Markham-Melissa Williams vs. Evelyn Bastin-Shawn Bastin

6:30 p.m.

Mixed Open Doubles

Alexander Anderson-Jhansi Yadlapati vs. Alec Foote-Katie Swann

Men's 70 Singles

Jim McCain vs. Thomas Lane

NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles

Mark Jacobs-Michael McClellan vs. Brycen Miller-Caleb Starkey

Robin Bailey-Marty Harmon vs. David Hanna-Aric Margolis

NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles

L. Cochran-Karen Cochran vs. Haley Justice-Chris Kidd

7 p.m.

NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles

Ashlee Cooke-Lauren Sutphin vs. Sarah Bailey-Lisa Hunter

Father-Son Doubles

Joseph Sinclair-William Sinclair vs. Frank Muto-Christopher Muto

8 p.m.

Men's Open Doubles

Azeem Khan-Patrick Walker vs. Alek Gracin-Rico Williams

Women's Open Doubles

Audrey Heaberlin-Madison Riley vs. Zeinab Elkhansa-Noura Elkhansa

Men's 55 Singles

Dante DiTrapano vs. Sam Fox

NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles

Brandon Shamblin-Matthew Sutton vs. Jeffrey Goins-John Wirts

NTRP Combined Mixed 8.0 Doubles

Christopher Cendana-Emily Moore vs. Tim Sylvester-LaDonna Tackett

