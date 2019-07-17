Wednesday's Results
Boys 16 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Kellen Pauley-Jacob Smolder (2) def. Brady Acklin-Nicholas Giatras 7-5, 6-3
Ethan Bastin-Connor Waybright (1) def. Landon Persinger-Jacob Sweeker 6-7, 6-3, 1-0
Father-Son Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Azeem Khan-Asad Khan def. Jonathan Studola-Chuck Studola 6-1, 6-2
Girls 16 Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Francesca Zoe Charles-Emilia Stacy (2) def. Jenna Butcher-Lilyana Stone 6-3, 6-4
(Semifinal Round)
Evelyn Bastin-Isabella Cinco (1) def. Zain Bacha-Katie Campbell 6-1, 6-1
Girls 16 Singles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Jeeya Patel def. Kara Meadows (1) 6-1, 6-3
Husband-Wife Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Kelli Hirkle Mabe-Bryan Mabe (2) def. Emily Sylvester-Tim Sylvester 6-4, 6-4
Men's 60 Singles
(Semifinal Round)
Nick Estes (1) def. David Ford 6-0, 6-0
Men's 65 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Geoge Basharah-David Campbell (1) def. Charles Wirts-Richard Gates 6-2, 6-0
Men's 70 Doubles
(Round Robin)
Thomas Hanna-Harry Markham def. Gary Greene-Steven Michael 6-3, 6-0
Men's Open Singles
(Semifinal Round)
Patrick Walker (1) def. Alec Foote (3) 6-4, 6-2
James Kent (2) def. Thomas McIntosh (4) 6-2, 6-2
Mixed 55 Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Dee Payne-David Sadd (1) def. Donna Mooney-Russell Rollyson 6-0, 6-0
Mixed Open Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Sydney Miller-Jason Prince (4) def. Samuel Bowman-Audrey Heaberlin 6-3, 4-6, 1-0
Dominick Centofanti-Madison Riley (1) def. Taylor David-Samuel King 6-0, 6-0
Aleck Gracin-Samantha Moore (3) def. Zeinab Elkhansa-Rohen Jones 6-3, 6-1
NTRP Combined Men's 8.5 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Christopher Ritchie-Matthew Sutton (1) def. Roger Cooke-Jaymes Haggerty 5-7, 6-4, 1-0
NTRP Combined Mixed 6.0 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Crystal Bastin-Shawn Bastin (1) def. Christen Michael-Andy Roche De Jesus 6-2, 6-0
NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Christopher Cendana-Cheryl Spriggs (2) def. Andrew Elliott-Sarah Fox 7-6, 6-2
NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Deborah Harmon-Christine Minardi (2) def. Terry Elkins-Karen McGinnis 4-6, 6-1, 1-0
NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Daniel Rose-Jacob Stanley (3) def. Bryce Helmick-Christopher Istfan 6-3, 6-4
NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles
(Quarterfinal Round)
Chris Kidd (1) def. Christopher Reger 6-4, 7-6
John Wirts (4) def. Thomas Lane 6-3, 6-2
NTRP Men's 4.0 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
David Hanna-David Stacy (1) def. Torrey Evans-Mychal Schulz 3-6, 7-6, 1-0
NTRP Men's 4.5 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Jordan Hughes-Cooper Zent (2) def. Logan Jarrett-Joe Michael 3-6, 6-4, 1-0
NTRP Women's 3.0 Singles
(Semifinal Round)
Jennifer Greenlief (1) def. Marjorie Sweeker 6-0, 6-1
NTRP Women's 3.5 Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Aileen Stacy-Ashley Waybright (2) def. Melanie Burdette-Melinda White 6-1, 6-0
Women's Open Doubles
(Semifinal Round)
Emily Moore-Rebecca Osborne (2) def. Olivia Darby-Katelyn Shirkey 6-1, 6-1
Thursday's schedule
3:30 p.m.
Girls 16 Singles
Riya Jones vs. Carly Chafin
Francesca Zoe Charles vs. Emilia Stacy
5 p.m.
Boys 16 Singles
Alden Johnson vs. Samir Jones
Women's Open Singles
Rebecca Osborne vs. Audrey Grigore
Katelyn Shirkey vs. Sydney Miller
Men's 45 Singles
Rusty Webb vs. J.J. Casto
Women's 45 Singles
Melissa Schulz vs. Sharon Seldler
Michelle Ratrie vs. Melissa France
NTRP Women's 3.0 Doubles
Crystal Bastin-Andrea Mitias vs. Felice Joseph-Janet Simpson
5:30 p.m.
Parent-Child Doubles
Harry Markham-Melissa Williams vs. Evelyn Bastin-Shawn Bastin
6:30 p.m.
Mixed Open Doubles
Alexander Anderson-Jhansi Yadlapati vs. Alec Foote-Katie Swann
Men's 70 Singles
Jim McCain vs. Thomas Lane
NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles
Mark Jacobs-Michael McClellan vs. Brycen Miller-Caleb Starkey
Robin Bailey-Marty Harmon vs. David Hanna-Aric Margolis
NTRP Combined Mixed 7.0 Doubles
L. Cochran-Karen Cochran vs. Haley Justice-Chris Kidd
7 p.m.
NTRP Combined Women's 7.5 Doubles
Ashlee Cooke-Lauren Sutphin vs. Sarah Bailey-Lisa Hunter
Father-Son Doubles
Joseph Sinclair-William Sinclair vs. Frank Muto-Christopher Muto
8 p.m.
Men's Open Doubles
Azeem Khan-Patrick Walker vs. Alek Gracin-Rico Williams
Women's Open Doubles
Audrey Heaberlin-Madison Riley vs. Zeinab Elkhansa-Noura Elkhansa
Men's 55 Singles
Dante DiTrapano vs. Sam Fox
NTRP Combined Men's 7.5 Doubles
Brandon Shamblin-Matthew Sutton vs. Jeffrey Goins-John Wirts
NTRP Combined Mixed 8.0 Doubles
Christopher Cendana-Emily Moore vs. Tim Sylvester-LaDonna Tackett