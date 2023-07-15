The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament women’s open singles final Saturday was a beautiful back-and-forth.
Julia Orcutt struck first, but Hanna Swain returned with grace, ending the matches, 6-2 and 6-3.
Swain, a 23-year-old assistant coach at West Virginia State, played Orcutt, a 12-year-old Charleston Catholic middle schooler. Both had played several matches over the past week in build up to the hard-fought championship.
Swain used a calm, cool and collected tennis history in the final match to overcome the young budding talent Orcutt brought to the court.
“It was a great match, mentality-wise," Swain said. "For myself, I feel like I am getting old. I have retired from my tennis career a couple years ago, but I still decided to come out here and play. This was the kind of match that I was waiting for and strive to play -- staying calm and staying cool.
"Sometimes it is not easy to keep that focus throughout the game. That was the flow of my game and week. Keeping focus, staying cool, staying calm. Not getting in my head.”
Swain continued by praising Orcutt: “I really feel like she was playing really great. There were some balls that were hit that other people wouldn’t even try to go for them, but she was really going for them and getting them back. She’s 12 and I’m 23, and she was giving me a pretty hard time out there on the court. Being 12 years old, she definitely got a great potential.”
Swain begun playing tennis at the age of 10 in Belarus. As she grew and expanded as a player and student, she was given the opportunity to study at WVSU.
“I started a long time ago back home, and then in 10th grade, found out about an opportunity to come to America to study," Swain said. “I decided to go for it and came here in January of 2018. That’s when I joined my team and my career followed from there. That was the greatest time of my life. I still miss it.”
Both women were hit with challenges throughout the week and in Saturday's match.
“Today, the heat and humidity were a challenge," Swain said. "I am not used to playing that anymore. Just overcoming sweaty palms, your racket falling out of your hand -- I would find myself wanting to go for a harder ball, [but] I couldn’t hit it because my racket would’ve fallen out of my hand.”
Orcutt described her difficulty with the competition, along with the pride of her playing style.
“I played the best that I probably ever played," she said. "It was good placing my shots, and I moved the ball way better than I ever had in my life in these matches this week. So, I was proud of that. Mostly, the mental part of all of it was a challenge. I know I get upset a lot, and it was hard for me.
"This match, it was hard for me to focus after I lost a point or something. I just get in my own head. I have been trying to control that more every match, so it doesn’t get worse.”
Said Swain of Orcutt: “She definitely got a great potential, so if she does decide to go for a college career, they would be happy to recruit her, if she continues to work with this intensity.”
Orcutt credited Swain for the challenge and the tough competition she brought to the court.
“She just knows too much," Orcutt said. "Bet she has been playing tennis longer than I’ve been alive. That’s definitely a challenge. It was a bit different, especially with the people I played. I get more variety when I play. I get to play older and better people, rather than playing people my age that have the same skills range as me. That match made me better in a bunch of ways, and I learned a lot from it.”