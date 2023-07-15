Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament women’s open singles final Saturday was a beautiful back-and-forth.

Julia Orcutt struck first, but Hanna Swain returned with grace, ending the matches, 6-2 and 6-3.

