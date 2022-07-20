To be Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament director, a high level of commitment and work ethic are required.
It isn't a one-year commitment, either. Rory and Kim Isaac ran the Public Courts tournament for about 20 years before planning to hand it off to someone else after the 60th Public Courts tournament in 2019.
Little did they know that the sports world — and, subsequently, Public Courts — would be shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tournament wouldn't return to Schoenbaum Tennis Courts until last week.
Making its Public Courts debut last week was a new host, as West Virginia State University's athletic department directed the tournament for the first time.
WVSU athletic director Nate Burton was contacted by Rory Isaac and fellow former tournament director David Stacy about the university partnering with Public Courts.
Burton elatedly agreed and became the new tournament director. His first week on the job was last week and Rory Isaac said Burton and staff passed the test with flying colors.
"I think they did a great job," he said. "In terms of the commitment that State has, the commitment that Nate has specifically, I couldn't ask for more. I'm really, really happy."
The tournament featured an epic, three-hour men's open singles final between Alek Gracin and Thomas McIntosh which put the bow on Burton's first year as tournament director.
"Overall, I think it was a great event," Burton said. "We're blessed to have had over 260 participants and we got all of our matches in."
Other than having to move inside due to rain a couple of times during the week, Burton said there were virtually no major issues.
"Other than rain, there haven't been many bumps in the road," he said. "That's a credit to the tournament organizers in the past and the help that we had throughout the week."
Rory and Kim Isaac and David Stacy were involved in this year's tournament. Rory sat at the registration tent with Burton throughout the week, Kim took care of scheduling, and Stacy was around to help out and answer questions.
They had to be involved in order to teach Burton and staff the lay of the land.
"From scheduling to operations, to getting trophies done, they've just been tremendous to work with, and we're lucky that they stayed on this year to help us out," Burton said.
Burton and the WVSU athletic department committed to operating the tournament for the long run. Next year, Burton plans to have WVSU control every aspect of the tournament, without the help of former tournament directors.
Rory Isaac emphasized the fact that scheduling is the most difficult part of running the tournament. He said there is still work to be done in that aspect.
"The only piece that we still have to figure out is the scheduling that Kim does, which is really, really what makes this tournament go," Rory Isaac said. "Nate spent most of his time down here [at the courts] with me sort of looking at how this happens and we didn't have anybody spend the time with Kim that they needed to, to get the scheduling part of it right.
"That's the part that has to work because it's like a jigsaw puzzle. You got four people on a court and they can all be playing in different events and it can really be hard to figure out how to make it all work. And when you get to Thursday night, you have to have all the quarterfinals done, Friday all the semis have to be played and you're playing nothing but finals on Saturday."
Kim Isaac knows all too well about the difficulty of scheduling because she's been doing it since the early 2000s. She said one of the most challenging things is the tournament running throughout the week.
"The history of the tournament is to have players play over the course of eight days," she said. "In doing that you have to respect that people have jobs, school and other family events that come up."
The workaround is allowing for avoidances, which give players with scheduling conflicts a little more flexibility.
"When we get all of those avoidances then we realize when we can play each event," Kim Isaac said. "It's a puzzle that has to come together. It just takes time to do it. It's something that's always been part of Public Courts to allow people to be able to have avoidances so they would be able to play in this tournament. It's a lot to ask people to be available all eight days.
"One request is that we like for people to be available for the final Saturday. We like to have the finals all played on Saturday. It doesn't always work out, but that's our goal."
Rory Isaac gave Burton high marks.
"He gets an A," he said. "No question. From the very first minute we talked to him. Nate cares, he really cares. He gets this tournament. He grew up down here and that's important."
Rory Isaac isn't worried about the scheduling for next year's tournament.
"We'll figure it out," Rory Isaac said. "Nate will figure it out and I'm thrilled to death to have State involved with this. He's smart, he's committed, he cares. He has some people. And it's not like we're going completely away."