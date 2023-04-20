Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Montana Fouts can add to her lengthy list of honors the title of most-beloved opposing athlete to ever play in Huntington against Marshall University.

The University of Alabama pitcher born in Charleston was the main attraction of adoring kids and admiring adults Tuesday, when she earned a save in the Crimson Tide’s 3-1 victory over the Thundering Herd at Dot Hicks Field.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

