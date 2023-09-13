The saying goes that big-time players make big-time plays. George Washington senior quarterback Abe Fenwick embodies that, especially in his senior season on "The Hill."
The throwing power of Fenwick, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback, has been a reliable asset for him over his prep career. Now, Fenwick is recognizing that his agility is paying dividends for his growth, especially in late-game situations.
"Since my sophomore year, I've been working on my speed a lot," Fenwick said, "just in terms of being able to escape the first guy in the pocket, then extend plays."
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. continues seeing Fenwick blossom into a high-level quarterback.
"It has been his growth and maturity that has impressed me," Edwards said. "He has gotten better every year and continues to get better. The thing about him is that he has a short memory. When he throws a bad ball, it doesn't discourage him. He is such a good competitor. His leadership role has developed and flourished this year."
The senior quarterback has rushed for 113 yards and a team-high four touchdowns this season.
The numbers aren't gaudy, but Fenwick has gotten chunk yards this season when needed most, including in last week's 17-14 victory over Hurricane.
The William & Mary commit finished with 59 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, including a game-sealing 9-yard score.
"I wouldn't say I'm quite fast, but I've worked on that," Fenwick said. "It's not something I look to do. It's, once I get in the game, I like having the ability to do that. I'm always looking to pass first, but sometimes I have to take off."
GW enters Week 4 with a 1-2 record and has a date Friday with defending Class AAA champion Huntington.
Fenwick believes the win last week over the Redskins was the morale boost the Patriots needed.
"That was big, because our first four games are as hard as anybody in the state," Fenwick said. "Those are four really tough games. They can swing any way from 4-0 to 0-4. Getting that one was huge for a morale boost with some of the new guys that we have on the team. They wanted to come here and win. Getting that first one's big, and now we feel like we can play with anybody."
However, Fenwick knows that for himself and the Patriots to continue this upward trajectory, he has to do more than put up numbers weekly.
"I need to be a leader," Fenwick said. "We don't have that many seniors, and being a senior quarterback, it's simply keeping everybody together; after those first two games, not getting people's hopes down and keeping everybody's head high.
"Obviously, when it comes time to play, I can't turn the ball over. I have to be smart and lead the offense down the field."
Edwards sees Fenwick's leadership tactics rubbing off on his peers daily, which hopefully helps identify the leader when Fenwick graduates.
"That is always a big question," Edwards said. "Right now, we are not concerned with it, but we will be in about six months. Abe will set the tone, and whoever the next guy is will know how to conduct themselves and run the team. That is important."
Fenwick appreciates the relationship he has with Edwards.
"He's really supportive," Fenwick said. "When it comes to coaches, he is into the team. He really loves his guys, and that's huge. Everyone can feel it. He wants to win just as much as anybody. He likes to make sure his guys are all right, but make sure we're getting ready for the week."
Fenwick's favorite target is arguably junior Keegan Sack, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound wide receiver. Of Fenwick's 491 passing yards this season, 167 are to Sack -- a 34% clip.
"Keegan and I have been working out together since my freshman year," Fenwick said. "I was talking to him and getting to know him before he even went into high school. He's a good dude, easy to get along with and a great player too. We have a couple guys on our team that can make plays for us, but Keegan can really explode plays. He has big-play potential anytime you give him the ball."