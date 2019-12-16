Rand native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was the first wide receiver named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team during Monday’s “Monday Night Football” telecast. Nine more receivers will join Moss on the team during an 8 p.m. Friday broadcast on NFL Network.
With six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro nods in his career, Moss sits second all-time in NFL receiving touchdowns (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292). He also holds the single-season record with 23 receiving touchdowns, set in 2007 as a New England Patriot.