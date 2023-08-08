The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Brett Rector as the new boys basketball coach at Herbert Hoover on Monday evening.
“It means everything to me," Rector said. "I take these opportunities seriously. I look forward to having my son at practice and games. Those were my favorite memories of my life -- being able to take the ball off the rack after Ravenswood games and going out and shooting. I think being able to provide that for my son and do this as a family means the world to me.
"I wanted to be in a situation where the leadership at the school is good, the community supported it and people care about it. Herbert Hoover is that. Look at the trajectory of the programs, both athletically and academically, at Hoover. I feel good about that. The facilities and school are great. However, the people and community is what makes it special.”
Rector spent almost six years as an assistant at the University of Charleston in two stints. Golden Eagles coach Dwaine Osborne believes Hoover hit a home run wit the hire.
“They are getting someone that is passionate about helping young men be better as a basketball player, person and student," Osborne said of Hoover. "He will have high expectations for them and what they are doing. They are getting someone who is going to push those young men to be their best. The byproduct of that will be them winning a lot of games while developing winners who will be successful in whatever they choose in life.”
Ravenswood coach Mick Price, Rector's former high school coach, agrees.
"He is not going to stand still. He is always looking for what is best," Price said. "[Hoover] would be tickled to death by the professionalism he shows and brings not only to the classroom but to Herbert Hoover and that basketball program.”
Rector replaces Josh Stricker as the Huskies coach after four seasons. Stricker, a Hoover alum, led the Huskies to state tournament appearances in each of his final three years. His contract was not renewed.
“We appreciate the job that coach Stricker did and wish him the best,” Herbert Hoover principal Mike Kelley said. “Coach Rector's resume, accomplishments and reputation as one of the best coaches in the state led us to the conclusion that he was the best choice for our students.”
Rector has experience coaching West Virginia high school basketball. He led Parkersburg South in 2019-20 to the Class AAA state tournament.
Rector, a Ravenswood native, brings plenty of coaching experience to Falling Rock after spending the last two seasons as the coach at Salem University, where he went 39-19. He also has 12 years as a college assistant coach under his belt.
“Looking back on it, I am thankful for the opportunity," Rector said. "It was the first time I was a college head coach. We had great people at Salem. The relationships I was able to build in two quick years with the administration and people on campus at Salem was special.”
Rector left Salem for the same position at Coker University in South Carolina on April 19.
However, a month later, he announced he was stepping away from Coker and moved back to West Virginia.
“I had some opportunities come up in the spring," Rector said. "I eventually took the Coker job in South Carolina, which is a good gig. I went down there and things were going great. I hired a great staff and got some good commitments. My son is 5. My wife and I are both from West Virginia. I kept going up and back. I looked at her and said, ‘I don’t want to go.’ She said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said that Bryce is close with [her and my] parents and family. I don’t want to rip that away from him.”
Rector sees the new 32-day flex day rule as a huge help in getting his feet off the ground.
“The biggest thing will be adjusting to these flex days and changing for the better," Rector said. "The big thing, for me, will be having team meetings about our vision and expectations. I want to get on the court and do skill development and see them play to see what we have. Once we do that, school will be starting ,then we can get on a schedule where we can work on strength and conditioning, skill development and team bonding. The flex days will be huge for a guy like me who got his job on Aug. 7 because I did not get a chance to go through the summer period with them. We have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.”
Rector was a standout football, basketball and baseball player for Ravenswood.
He was a two-time all-state selection in basketball and football, earning first-team honors in both sports his senior year.
Rector wants to use his athletic experiences as a way to relate to his team.
“I know what it is like to be the quarterback and play basketball and baseball," Rector said. "I played and coached collegiately. I said a lot of times at Parkersburg South, ‘I know what this drill is supposed to look like. I have seen high-level college players do that.’ It doesn’t matter to them where I have coached. What matters is the things and stories I have experienced from the places I have been that can help them.
"The foundational thing is my relationship with them. The better they get to know me, the better they play and I coach. I want to know them first before I become a critic. There is a time and place for that.”