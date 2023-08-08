Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Brett Rector coaches at Salem University. He is Herbert Hoover's new boys basketball coach.

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Brett Rector as the new boys basketball coach at Herbert Hoover on Monday evening.

“It means everything to me," Rector said. "I take these opportunities seriously. I look forward to having my son at practice and games. Those were my favorite memories of my life -- being able to take the ball off the rack after Ravenswood games and going out and shooting. I think being able to provide that for my son and do this as a family means the world to me.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

