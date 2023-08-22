HUNTINGTON — At every Marshall football practice during fall camp, a red pickup truck was parked near the north end zone ramp.
Appropriately, William "Red" Dawson and his wife, Sharon, hopped out of it and walked down the ramp to watch the Thundering Herd.
"They made every practice this fall camp, night or day, and they were there the whole time," Marshall coach Charles Huff said.
Because of that, the Dawsons have been named honorary captains for the 2023 season.
The 80-year-old former assistant coach last coached in 1972 but is no stranger to the game, or to Huntington. He was an assistant under three coaches during his Marshall tenure: hired in 1968 by Perry Moss and retained in 1970 by Rick Tooley and 1971 by Jack Lengyel.
After the 1970 plane crash, in which Tooley and 74 others were killed, Dawson helped Jack Lengyel coach the Young Thundering Herd in 1971, as preserved in "We Are Marshall."
Dawson started a construction business and ran it for 35 years before retiring. He stills calls Huntington home and has been a frequent attendee at Herd practices over the last couple of years.
"I think he likes me now," Dawson said of Huff. "He didn't know what I was going to say or do, but I don't get in his way. I don't want to coach football. Hell, I'm 80 years old."
Each time he came, everybody around got a little more familiar with Dawson, his story and his deep roots in the Marshall community.
"The first day they showed up, there were one or two guys over at the wall talking to them before practice, and as camp went on, it ended up being half the team that was going by and saying something before practice," Huff said.
During the Herd's Sunday afternoon visit to Spring Hill Cemetery, where a memorial was constructed and six unidentifiable members of the 1970 football team who died in the plane crash are buried, Huff recognized the Dawsons in front of the entire team, coaching staff and other administrators.
"They were out there every day with us," Huff said, "and if you do that, in my book, you are one of us."
