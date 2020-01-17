The Cincinnati Reds and excitement of their offseason moves rolled into the Charleston Town Center during the club’s annual Reds Caravan on Friday evening.
Reds vice president and general manager Nick Krall, along with former broadcaster Mary Brennaman, outfielder Aristides Aquino, Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis, pitcher Lucas Sims and minor league infielder Jose Garcia greeted hundreds of fans.
Many in attendance were eager to share in the buzz surrounding the team’s offseason acquisitions, as the club expended approximately $100 million with the signings of second-baseman Mike Moustakas, starting pitcher Wade Miley and most recently Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama.
“We’re really excited,” Krall. “I feel we made some good moves and we’re making the right progress, and hopefully we’re working toward a sustainable winning team.”
The Reds made their first offseason splash in signing Moustakas on Dec. 5 to a four-year, $64 million contract, with a fifth-year mutual option for $20 million. The contract marked as the richest free-agent deal in Cincinnati history. Across the past three seasons, Moustakas averaged 34 home runs and an .818 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), and it’s expected he will bring a big boost to the Reds’ offense.
Additionally, Cincinnati signed Akiyama, a 31-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder, and left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley. Akiyama played nine seasons with the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league with a .301 batting average.
Akiyama will join Aquino, who tied a major league record with seven home runs in his first 10 games last season as a rookie, in the outfield with teammates Nick Senzel, Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin competing for playing time.
“I feel really confident with the team that we have this year,” Aquino said through his translator Jorge Merlos. “The additions have improved us really well, and hopefully we get into the playoffs and on to the World Series.”
With the signing of Miley, the Reds now have a lefty to join the touted rotation of Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeScalfani.
“They’re going to have a rotation that’s going to be the equal to and, for the most part, better than most of the other clubs, if not all of the clubs, in the National League — certainly in the Central Division — and it all starts with pitching,” Brennaman said. “If you don’t have a good pitching rotation, I don’t care how good of an offensive club you are, you’ve got no shot.”
With the talent to excel seemingly in place, it’s now time to prove the Reds have the right pieces, Brennaman said.
“I think they’ve certainly caused a lot of people to take notice of what they’ve done,” he said, “and that’s the first step toward gaining a measure of respectability from the teams that you have to play day in and day out, so they’ve done a wonderful thing this winter. I, for one, would hope that they’re not done yet.”