CINCINNATI -- The last Cincinnati Reds position player to win the National League Rookie of the Year award was a power-hitting infielder and fan favorite known for his hustle.
The next one might exhibit those same qualities.
Second baseman Jonathan India is a leading contender as the National League's premier first-year player. If he wins the award, he will be the first Red since pitcher Scott Williamson in 1999 and the first Cincinnati position player since third baseman Chris Sabo in 1988.
The National League Rookie of the Month for July, India said he's focused more on the Reds making the playoffs than on individual awards.
"I just let it flow and do my thing," India said of how he deals with the pressure of a pennant race and individual accolades. "I just play the game."
Going into Saturday's game, India has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs to go with a .283 batting average, .401 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage. Since June 1, India's slash line of .317/.445/.524 compares favorably with Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto's .317/.447/.576. Since moving to the leadoff spot on June 5, India leads the league in runs and is second in on-base percentage. He has 25 multi-hit games this season.
"I try to make everything simple," India said. "That's when I'm at my best, the most confident."
Cincinnati's first-round pick, fifth overall, out of the University of Florida in the 2018 MLB draft, India rapidly ascended to the big leagues. He spent last season at the alternate site while the minor leagues were shut down because of COVID-19. India said the experience was invaluable.
India's main competition for Rookie of the Year includes Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers, who is 7-6 with a 2.45 ERA; Atlanta pitcher Ian Anderson, who is 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA; St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson, who has 11 home runs with 44 RBIs and a .253 batting average; and teammate Tyler Stephenson, who has six homers, 33 RBIs and a .283 batting average. Pittsburgh's Ke'Bryan Hayes, Miami's Jazz Chizholm and the Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom also have time to make a run.
Rogers recently went on the injured list with back spasms, perhaps opening a crack for India and others to overtake him. India's .865 OPS and .401 OBP are tops among rookies, as are his 52 walks.
Since taking over the leadoff role on June 5, India has batted .302 with six homers, 19 RBIs, 41 runs, four stolen bases, a .432 OBP and .469 slugging percentage.