Cincinnati Reds outfielder T.J. Friedl answers a fan's question during the Reds Caravan visit to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

BARBOURSVILLE -- Being overlooked is nothing new for T.J. Friedl, so the Cincinnati Reds center fielder said he hopes to surprise people who expect little from him or the team this season.

Friedl, 26, likely would have been picked in the top two rounds of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft had teams known he was eligible to be selected. That fact somehow slipped by teams, however, and the University of Nevada star went undrafted.

