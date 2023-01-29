BARBOURSVILLE -- Being overlooked is nothing new for T.J. Friedl, so the Cincinnati Reds center fielder said he hopes to surprise people who expect little from him or the team this season.
Friedl, 26, likely would have been picked in the top two rounds of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft had teams known he was eligible to be selected. That fact somehow slipped by teams, however, and the University of Nevada star went undrafted.
Under MLB rules, college players need to be 21 years old or have exhausted three years of academic eligibility, but not three years of playing time, to qualify for the draft. Friedl had been redshirted as a sophomore, so he met the second requirement, although even he didn't think he was draft-eligible.
Teams discovered Friedl's availability after the selection process, but few possessed the resources from their MLB-allotted pools to sign him. The Reds and Tampa Bay Rays did. Cincinnati acquired the Wolf Pack's premier player and USA national team member for $732,500, the equivalent of a third-round choice.
"That was crazy," Friedl said Thursday during the Reds Winter Caravan stop at the Huntington Mall. "I was playing for the collegiate national team during the summer and that's when everything happened. They realized this guy was draft-eligible and it turned into, 'Do you want to sign as a free agent?' I wasn't sure what that involved. I was planning on going back to school for another year."
Most post-draft free agent signings are for less than $20,000. Friedl's case, though, was unique.
"The Reds talked to my agent and it was the best fit for me," he said. "It's the best decision I ever made. It was a good decision for sure."
Friedl is penciled in as the starting center fielder. Last season in 72 games and 258 at-bats, Friedl hit eight home runs, drove in 25 runs and batted .240. He reached base at a .314 clip and slugged .436, with seven stolen bases in nine attempts.
Friedl said he's optimistic a young Reds squad can surprise experts who expect the them to finish at or near the bottom of the National League Central Division.
"I'm excited about how young the team is," Friedl said. "We have a bunch of young guys who are hungry."
Friedl was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and grew up within a few minutes' drive of San Francisco. Baseball has taken him many places. Friedl said the Caravan tour of eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia was fun.
"It's special to get out on the road to different parts of Reds country and see how big this fan base really is," Friedl said. "The history behind this franchise is special. We meet lifelong fans and they bring their fans. This is special, to go to West Virginia and different parts of the country."