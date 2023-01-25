Granted, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Cincinnati Reds. Any time you’re coming off your first 100-loss record since 1982, there’s bound to be some doubts.
However, there’s one issue that’s a dead-lock certainty as the new season begins — every single Major League Baseball team is going to have to adjust to the revamped rules package being put into play.
Some might even call it a brand new ball game — a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts, bigger bases and limited pickoff throws.
All are considered ways to inject more offense into the game, but opinions were varied Wednesday as several members of the Reds organization stopped at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center during the team’s annual caravan trip, which attracted a large crowd of Reds fans.
“I think speeding up the game is the big one,” said Reds broadcaster Tommy Thrall.
“The 15-second pitch clock, everybody is going to notice because I think the games are going to go a lot quicker.”
The new rules, which have been tested recently in the minor leagues, call for a pitch every 15 seconds when the bases are empty, every 20 seconds when a runner is on base and no more than 30 seconds between batters. Otherwise, a ball will be called.
Among the other changes, defensive shifts are banned. Thus, four players must man infield positions, with two on either side of second base, or again, an automatic ball will be called.
Pitchers are now limited to two pickoff attempts against a baserunner. If a third throw is made and the runner isn’t picked off, he advances a base. In fact, pitchers can’t step off the rubber for any reason more than twice per plate appearance.
The other alteration is making the bases 18 inches square as opposed to the previous 15 inches. It reduces the distance between bases by 4.5 inches.
TJ Friedl, a third-year Reds outfielder, saw some of these changes first-hand while playing at Triple-A Louisville.
“I think it’s going to be good for the game,” he said. “Obviously, there’s going to be an adjustment period — it took a little bit to get used to it. After that, the game was high-pace ... but it wasn’t overpowering on the offensive end, where it was favoring the offense in any way.”
Thrall noted that the pitch clock affects the batter as well as the pitcher. An automatic strike can be called if a hitter is tardy to get into the batter’s box.
“I think with the pitch clock, everybody thinks it’s on the pitcher,” Thrall said. “Well, it’s really going to affect the hitter a lot, too. They adjust their gloves, take a step out of the box, take a practice cut before they step back in. I think hitters are really going to have to adjust.
“I think overall it will be a little harder on the hitters than the pitcher. The pitchers will get used to it, and then they’ll probably enjoy it a little bit more than some anticipate. Because when a pitcher works quickly, it keeps everybody engaged in the game. Look at [Reds pitcher] Wade Miley [who works quickly]. When he pitches, it seems like everybody plays a little bit better defense.”
The changes in the size of the bases — which ostensibly makes every base closer than the previous 90 feet — and the limited pickoff attempts seem to favor baserunners, and perhaps put more of a premium on a player who can swipe bags.
Friedl said he didn’t get much of a feel for the new rules with regard to his baserunning in Triple-A, but is looking forward to the possibilities. He stole seven bases in nine attempts for the Reds last year in 72 games. He also batted .240 with eight homers and 25 RBIs.
“For me personally,” Friedl said, “with the base-stealing, being on base and the pitch clock, I didn’t see it help me out a lot. So this year, I just want to put that in my game, absolutely.
“When I get on first base, sometimes the pitcher looks over and keeps me honest. So obviously this year, you only get a certain amount of pickoffs, so I’ll keep that in mind. And after two times, I’ll take a little extra lead and take advantage of whatever I can.”
Nick Krall, the Reds general manager, doesn’t think teams will now stock up on speedy baserunners to take advantage of the revised rules. Rather, he sees an increased emphasis on baserunning with existing players.
“It’s not just the base-stealing,” Krall said. “I’d say overall, it’s the baserunning. We weren’t a good baserunning club last year and we need to get better in that area by a significant margin. It’s being able to go from first to third, second to home. And it’s also about stealing bases and being more aggressive on the bases.
“I think from what you saw in the minor leagues, there’s going to be more base-stealing. You’re going to see more with the limited number of pickoffs you can have. I think all of that is in play. In some ways, you’re going to have to wait and find out how it plays out. But at the same time, we’re also going to know first base and second base are slightly closer, so it’s going to promote base-stealing and faster baserunning.”
Thrall understands that some baseball fans are worried the rule changes will ruin the centuries-old game. But he’s not among them.
“Banning the shift should open up the field a little bit more,” Thrall said. “I think it entices more contact, which is exciting. The other part with larger bases and limited number of pickoff attempts, it can enhance the running game a lot.
“So I think that from a fan experience and standpoint, the game itself is still going to be baseball. I think the fear is that it’s going to change the game drastically, but now it’s just going to be picked up a couple notches. I think it’s going to be really, really good as people get used to it, adjust to it. I think it’s really, really good for the game.”