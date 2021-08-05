CINCINNATI -- The scramble for Opening Day tickets in Cincinnati next season might be as competitive as the baseball game itself.
The Reds are slated to open the 2022 Major League Baseball season against their National League Central Division rival Chicago Cubs on March 31 at Great American Ballpark.
Under non-COVID-19 circumstances, opening day in Cincinnati always is a sellout, with the city celebrating the return of baseball to the city where the first professional was put together. Cubs fans, particularly in nearby Indiana, are known to flock to Cincinnati for Chicago's games with the Reds, so acquiring tickets could be a showdown of fans of both teams.
Cincinnati will play traditional in-state rival Cleveland in interleague play and will also take on teams from the American League East Division. The Reds are slated to visit Toronto (May 20-22), Boston (May 31-June 1) and the New York Yankee (July 12-14).
The split home-and-home season series vs. the Guardians is set for April 12-13 at home and May 17-18 at Progressive Field. The regular season wraps up against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, with a three-game series on Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
The Reds also will play the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15.