Carlson Reed is staying near his college home. Patrick Copen is headed to the land of Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Don Sutton and Clayton Kershaw.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took WVU right-handed reliever Carlson Reed in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft, 104th overall, on Monday.
Three rounds later, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Copen, a Marshall University pitcher, as the 220th overall pick. His slot recommendation is $228,000.
The Toronto Blue Jays then picked Mountaineers outfielder Braden Berry in the eighth round, 244th overall.
Barry hit eight home runs, drove in 44 runs and batted .290 last season. His slot position is valued at $194,600.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Copen said. “I’m beyond excited at this point. It’s such an honor to be around my family and loved ones. I can barely even explain it.”
Reed was an All-Big 12 selection last season after going 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA and seven saves. He averaged 14.2 strikeouts and 5.9 walks per game. Reed’s slot value is $646,900.
Copen was at home with family and friends when his adviser called to let him know the Dodgers planned to select him. Moments later, they did.
“A lot of hands in the air and clapping,” Copen said of the reaction to the news.
Copen, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior right-hander from Belpre, Ohio, pitched at Parkersburg Catholic High School before signing with Marshall. He joins another local product, former Cabell Midland pitcher Madison Jeffrey, in the Dodgers organization. Jeffrey plays for Los Angeles’ Low-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Jeffrey said he met with seven teams during the MLB Draft Combine last month in Phoenix. Los Angeles wasn’t one.
“I didn’t meet with them, but had Zoom meetings with them,” Copen said. “They were at a lot of the games I pitched.”
A pair of former Wayne High School baseball stars, Tim Adkins and his cousin Jon, had input in the Copen pick. Both are scouts with Los Angeles. Jon is a Northeast Regional cross-checker.
Copen said he’s excited to join an organization that owns seven World Series titles, one as recently as 2020. He added, though, he will miss playing in the Thundering Herd’s new ballpark scheduled to open in 2024.
“I really like where the Marshall baseball program is going,” Copen said. “Obviously, the new stadium is big. It’s bittersweet. Playing pro ball, though, has been a dream of mine since I was little.”
Copen went 2-9 with a 5.82 earned run average last season. In 14 games, all starts, and 72 2/3 innings, he gave up 76 hits, struck out 83 and walked 54. Opponents batted .267. In the Cape Cod League, the most prestigious summer baseball circuit, Copen pitched for the Brewster Whitecaps. He went 0-1 with a 5.78 ERA, striking out 11, walking six and allowing 12 hits in 9 1/3 innings. All seven appearances were in relief, where Copen might fit best in pro ball.
Copen is the highest-drafted Marshall player since 2016, when the Miami Marlins selected outfielder Corey Bird 203rd overall, also in the seventh round. Bird, a former Herbert Hoover High School standout, reached the majors in 2021.