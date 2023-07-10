Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carlson Reed is staying near his college home. Patrick Copen is headed to the land of Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Don Sutton and Clayton Kershaw.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took WVU right-handed reliever Carlson Reed in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft, 104th overall, on Monday.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags