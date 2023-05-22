HURRICANE — In a four-run loss, five of the runs that the Hurricane baseball team allowed to Cabell Midland were unearned.
Three of the Redskins' five errors contributed to that run tally and allowed the Knights to jump out to an 8-2 lead after the second inning on their way to a 9-5 victory in the opening game of the Class AAA Region IV best-of-three series.
Hurricane had two errors in the first inning, both made by the left fielder on fly balls.
On the first, the batter reached second and was hit in by Luke Samuel. The second drop came with two outs and two runners on base. Jack Eastone's pop-up cleared the bases and he also came around to score, pushing the lead to 4-0.
"It hasn't been that way for us this year," Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said of being on the right side of costly mistakes. "It's happened to us and we've been looking to get that break, and fortunately we took advantage of that situation."
The last two wins for the Knights have been anything but normal -- a 13-inning marathon victory at Spring Valley, followed by a game in which a usually stout Hurricane defense committed a slew of errors. Those wins have now propelled the Knights to within one win of a state tournament victory.
Game 2, of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ona, where Hurricane will face elimination.
"The beautiful part about playing two out of three is that ... if you lose Game 1, you still have another opportunity," Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. "That's a good ball club and the competition is going to be tough."
After falling behind 4-0, the Redskins earned two runs back in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring singles from Jayden Lester and Dylan Bell, who accounted for two of the Redskins' three hits in the inning.
Lester and Bell each finished with a pair of singles in the loss. Caden Johnson reached base twice and scored both times.
Hurricane's Reece Sutphin's night on the mound ended early, as he left with two outs in the second inning after allowing his first earned run to score on a sacrifice fly to center. Midland's Isaac Petitt's two-out single brought in another pair of runs and highlighted a second consecutive four-run inning to give the Knights an 8-2 lead.
"We just didn't play well. I mean, that's the worst defense we've played all season," Sutphin said. "We had guys in position and just didn't get it done."
The Redskins offense created base-running opportunities but rarely cashed in. Five times in seven at-bats, the leadoff hitter reached safely, but Hurricane left seven on base in the loss, five of which were in scoring position.
Skinner shook off the two early errors and responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single that drifted past the shortstop to score two runs, bringing Hurricane back within four, but the Redskins never got closer than that.
The Knights' sixth unearned run scored on a throwing error by the shortstop that plated Eastone from third base. Hurricane tacked on one final run in the bottom of the sixth inning to set the final score of 9-5.
The Knights logged seven hits to the Redskins' eight but only committed one error. Petitt hit twice in three plate appearances.
With a state tournament berth on the line, Brumfield said he expects the Knights to rise to the challenge on their home turf.
"It's one game at a time and we can't look forward to anything else but [Tuesday] night," Brumfield said. "We've got another tough one with them, so we'll have to bring our 'A' game."
MIDLAND 440 010 0 - 9 7 1
HURRICANE 202 001 0 - 5 8 5
Eastone, Nethercutt and McSweeney (7); R. Sutphin, Smith (2), T. Sutphin and Ocheltree (7)
Hitting
(CM) Petitt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, Eastone 1-3, 2B; Samuel 1-3, RBI. (HUR) Lester 2-2, RBI; Bell 2-4, RBI.