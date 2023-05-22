Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LOGAN -- Homestanding Logan escaped with a narrow 2-1 win over Winfield at Roger E. Gertz Field in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class AA Region IV finals on Monday night.

Logan was aided by a strong performance on the mound from ace Dawson Maynard, who pitched a complete game and fanned seven batters with one walk while only giving up one earned run and two hits.

Stories you might like

Tags