ONA – After playing give and take through five innings and deadlocked with Hurricane at 3-3, Cabell Midland’s attack generated seven hits and eight runs in the sixth inning, and after the Knights put down a slight run by the visitors in their last at-bat, resulted in a convincing win, 11-6, Tuesday at Cabell Midland.

Cabell Midland won the best-of-3 Class AAA, Region 4 championship series 2-0 for a spot in the state tournament scheduled for June 1-3 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

