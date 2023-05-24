Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Unlike its first two games in the Class AAA Region 3 series, St. Albans didn't waste any time putting runs on the board Wednesday evening. And with a freshman pitcher on the mound, that made all the difference for the Red Dragons.

Ayden Youngblood went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple and Gavin Comer worked six solid innings as the Red Dragons boarded a 10-3 victory against Greenbrier East in the third and deciding game of their regional series.

Stories you might like

Tags