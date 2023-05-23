BUFFALO -- Wahama finally figured out Buffalo's pitching. But before the game ended Tuesday, the White Falcons had major issues with the Bison's hitting.
After managing just two runs in their previous three games against Buffalo this season, the White Falcons busted loose Tuesday evening, recording an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of their Class A Region 4 series that squared the proceedings at one game each.
Three hitters -- Nathan Manuel, Logan Roach and Hayden Lloyd -- drove in three runs each and Aaron Henry went 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win for Wahama (24-9).
The victory wasn't all smooth sailing for the White Falcons, though, as their 10-0 lead in the fifth inning nearly invoked the mercy rule, only to see the Bison erupt for eight runs in their final three at-bats to make it more than interesting, especially with a berth to the state tournament on the line.
With each team holding one victory in the best-of-three series, the decisive game is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wahama.
"It's baseball,'' Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said. "Sometimes that last out's hard to get, but we did.
"We started out early, and they had some innings, but they're a good baseball team. ... Really proud of our guys persevering, just maintaining their focus and picking up this run here and a couple runs there. And a great job by our freshman, Aden Young, coming in and finishing that out there in the last inning.''
Young, the third White Falcons pitcher, entered in the seventh and fanned his first two hitters before giving up two walks and an RBI single to Brady Kidd before hitting the next batter. Young ended the game by snagging a liner back to the mound with the bases loaded.
Buffalo (16-12), which went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position the first four innings, turned in seven of its 10 hits in the final three innings to chip away at Wahama's daunting early lead.
"We just had cold bats in the beginning -- there's no other term for it,'' Bison coach Jimmy Tribble said. "We weren't hitting anything hard with any authority, and we were hitting it right to them. They were hitting where we weren't. That's just baseball.''
Buffalo starter Anthony Pitchford, who had beaten strong teams such as George Washington, Ravenswood and Sissonville this season, allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.
The instant offense at the outset certainly was a pleasant sight for Zuspan.
"It felt really good, especially going up against Buffalo,'' Zuspan said of the early onslaught. "That's the fourth time we've played them this season, and they were up 3-2 after 24 innings -- a lot of great pitching and low-scoring contests.
"But to bounce back and get the bats going, to score early and then hold on in the end, it was really nice to get a victory and get back to Mason for Game 3.''
Manuel went 4 for 5 with two doubles and Bryce Zuspan was 3 for 4 with a double for Wahama, which amassed 14 hits.
Caleb Nutter (3 for 4, double) led the attack for Buffalo, and Attilo Signirini and Kidd each donated two hits and two RBIs.
"We told them we didn't quit,'' Tribble said. "We just come up short, because we went four, five innings and didn't put anything on the board, and they did. They came out right off the bat and started hitting the ball around the field.
"It's not something you like, and now we've got to go up there and win on their field. But it is what it is. We had our chance tonight and couldn't get it done, so we get on a bus and go back there tomorrow and see if we can put some runs on the board.''
Buffalo came into Tuesday's game having won eight of its last nine, offsetting a 1-5 start to the season.
The teams had met thrice before Tuesday's game and produced a total of five runs. Buffalo won 1-0 in Monday's regional opener and 1-0 in the regular season. The White Falcons earned a 2-1 victory in the regular season.
Buffalo was facing the mercy rule when it came to bat in the bottom of the fifth, down 10-0. However, the Bison put three on the board on RBI singles by Kidd and Signirini combined with an infield error to keep the game going.
The Bison weren't done, either, as they plated four more in the sixth and another in the seventh, and actually had the winning run at the plate when the game ended. Jonah Wilfong had an RBI single in the sixth for Buffalo and Kidd did the same thing in the seventh.
Wahama wasted little time taking control, scoring three times each in the first and second innings.
Ethan Gray stroked an RBI double with two out in the first, and two batters later, Lloyd delivered a two-run single and it was 3-0.
The next inning, the first four batters reached base for the White Falcons. The final one was Manuel, whose double cleared the bases and brought home three runs for a 6-0 advantage.
Wahama chased Pitchford in the fourth by tacking on two more runs. Roach and Lloyd provided RBI singles to make it 8-0.
The margin grew to 10-0 in the fifth when Roach slapped a single to bring in two more.
Wahama 11, Buffalo 8
Wahama;330;221;0;--;11;14;2
Buffalo;000;034;1;--;8;10;1
Henry, Ohlinger (5), Young (7) and Manuel; Pitchford, Saunders (4) and Wilfong; Hitting -- Wahama: Manuel 4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs; Gray 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; Lloyd 2-3, 3 RBIs; Zuspan 3-4, 2B; Roach 2-5, 3 RBIs; Buffalo: Nutter 3-4, 2B; A.Signirini 2-2, 2 RBIs; Kidd 2-4, 2 RBIs