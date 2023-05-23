WINFIELD -- Winfield's home cooking led to a lopsided 12-3 victory over the Logan in Game 2 of the Class AA Region IV finals on Tuesday, which evened up the best-of-three series at 1-1.
With the win, Winfield forced a winner-take-all Game 3 Wednesday night back at Logan in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Roger E. Gertz Field. Generals coach Will Isaacs said the win felt good because his team was more productive offensively.
"Yesterday we had two hits, and when we can do things, put the ball in play, run the bases, get some bunts down and put pressure on them, that's what we need to do to play well," Isaacs said. "Dylan [Kuhl] pitched a heck of a game. Kept them off-balance, got a lot of ground balls and gave us an opportunity to win."
The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Xavier Hensley walked with the bases loaded, and then Preston Keiffer was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced, which allowed Karson Frye to score.
Logan evened things up at 2-2 in the top of the third as Dawson Maynard doubled to drive in two runs, but Winfield jumped back in front at 3-2 the next half-inning via an RBI single by Brett Bumgarner.
The Generals increased their advantage to 5-2 in the home half of the fourth as a Wildcat error plated Hensley, and then a sacrifice bunt by Maddox Shafer scored Keiffer.
A run-scoring single by Logan's Garrett Williamson in the top of the fifth frame reduced the Cats' deficit to two at 5-3, but another error by the Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth allowed Bumgarner to cross home plate. That was followed by a sacrifice fly by Hensley to make the score 7-3 in favor of the Generals.
Winfield capped off the victory with a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth as Kuhl singled to score a run, Blake Withrow grounded into a fielder's choice to plate another run, and then a passed ball, a balk and a wild pitch scored three more runs for the Generals to put them ahead comfortably at 12-3.
Bumgarner led Winfield at the plate, going a perfect 3 for 3 with an RBI. Hensley drove in two runs.
Kuhl was credited with the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings with seven Ks and one walk while giving up two earned runs and seven hits.
Williamson and Jake Ramey both had two hits for Logan. Maynard drove in two runs. Konner Lowe (3 1/3 innings, seven Ks, three walks, three earned runs, three hits) took the loss.
Isaacs told his team after Tuesday's game that they need to try to play to the standard that they have set for themselves.
"Today, it's just the same thing that it was yesterday is that we have certain standards that we want to play by," Isaacs said. "We evaluate games after a game as, did we play well the way we want to play? And then, if we play well the way we want to play and we win or lose, we live with that."
"Yesterday, we didn't score enough," Isaacs continued. "We pitched well enough, and we played good enough defense, but we didn't score enough. Today's game is gone. We have to come and try to play at the standard that we have for ourselves, and if we do that, we have a chance. Logan is the two-time defending state champions. It's not like they're going to give it to us. So, we have to do what we do right, and hopefully that's good enough."
Logan has won the last two state championships in Class AA, and coach Kevin Gertz is aware of the success that this team has had in the regional tournament before.
Despite Tuesday's loss, he expressed confidence after the game that his team will defeat Winfield tomorrow to win the series and get back to Charleston.
"I asked them how many games we had to win coming into today to go to state, they said one," Gertz said. "I said, how many games do we have to win now to go to state? One. Big deal. These kids have played three games every regional that they've been in high school, and they've won. I think we'll win tomorrow."
Gertz also said his squad plays well at home. He said his team has to come to play tomorrow.
"I feel, we feel we're the better team," Gertz said. "Go prove it. If we're not, then I think Winfield is going to win a state title. If we are, I think we're going to win a state title."
Winfield now owns a record of 26-9 on the season with the win, while Logan fell to 23-9.