LOGAN -- Winfield used a seventh-inning rally at Logan on Wednesday night in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Class AA Region IV baseball finals to emerge victorious 4-2 and clinch a trip to the state tournament.

The Generals were down 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning, and then they plated four clutch runs to go ahead 4-2. The Wildcats never scored after that.

