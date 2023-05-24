LOGAN -- Winfield used a seventh-inning rally at Logan on Wednesday night in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Class AA Region IV baseball finals to emerge victorious 4-2 and clinch a trip to the state tournament.
The Generals were down 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning, and then they plated four clutch runs to go ahead 4-2. The Wildcats never scored after that.
With the victory, Winfield ended Logan's season as well as its run of two straight Class AA state titles.
"It's just very nice," Generals coach Will Isaacs said. "You can say you put in hard work. Everybody puts in hard work, but it comes down to execution. You have to get some breaks. We were dead in the water for six innings, but you have to keep playing the whole game. You have to play 21 outs, and our players stayed mentally into the game and put some balls in play. We ran the bases a little bit and made things happen. Very proud of our guys and the effort and the not quitting. We're looking forward to going to the state tournament and getting a chance to compete."
Isaacs also expressed the respect he has for the Wildcats and the success they have had.
"First of all, what an accomplishment by Logan, back-to-back state championships and this year," Isaacs said. "They're one of the best teams in the state, if not the best team in the state. The Gertzes, Doug Williamson and all the coaches, they're great people and they do a great job. It's an honor to be able to play these kinds of games against people like that."
The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when an RBI single by the Wildcats' Dawson Maynard put Logan up 1-0. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Roberts grounded into a fielder's choice and scored McCormick Ilderton to make it 2-0.
That was the count going into the top of the seventh, when Winfield came through in the clutch.
Brett Bumgarner scored a run with a triple, Blake Withrow singled to drive in another run, and then two Logan errors allowed Ean Cox and Karson Frye to cross home plate. The result was a 4-2 Generals lead, and their fans that made the trip to Roger E. Gertz Field went bananas.
Bumgarner (one triple, one RBI), Withrow (one RBI), Maddox Shafer, Dylan Kuhl and Grey Miller (one double) each had a hit for Winfield.
Withrow pitched for the Generals and got the win, tossing 6 1/3 innings with eight punchouts and two walks while only giving up one earned run with five hits. Brycen Brown entered the game in relief in the home half of the seventh and notched the save.
Konner Lowe went 2 for 3 at the plate for Logan. Maynard (one RBI), Roberts (one RBI), Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson and Konner Lowe each hit safely once.
Ivan Miller was the Wildcats' starting pitcher, and he threw 6 1/3 innings with eight Ks and two walks while surrendering two earned runs and four hits. Roberts gave up one hit and two unearned runs in the top of the seventh, and he took the loss.
If Winfield is going to capture a Class AA state championship, Isaacs said execution is key.
"Number one, we just have to execute pitch by pitch," Isaacs said. "We have to have good swing decisions every at-bat, every pitch. It's about execution. It's like everything you try to do. Like, in football, every offensive play is designed to score, and every defensive play is designed to stop you. Well, baseball is the same thing, and it's who executes the best who wins. So, that's what we'll just have to focus on."
Despite the defeat, Gertz praised Logan's senior class.
"These guys I've been with since they've been 12 years old," Gertz said. "I have never in my life been around a group that works this hard. I hope they have taught the younger guys enough about work ethic to where this doesn't happen again. I don't care what anybody says, what happens, for the last three years, I've coached the best team in this state. You'll never convince me otherwise.
"We didn't finish it off. We had them, but they did to us what we've done to so many, put pressure on them and we just messed up a couple plays."
Winfield improved to 27-9 on the year with the win. It earned the top seed in the Class AA state tournament and will take on fourth-seeded Lewis County (15-8) next Friday in the AA semifinals at 5 p.m. from GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. Logan's campaign ended at 23-10.
WINFIELD 000 000 4 -- 4 5 2
LOGAN 001 010 0 -- 2 6 4
Withrow and Kuhl; Miller, Roberts (7), Williamson (7) and Ramey.
Hitting: (WHS) Bumgarner 1-2, 3B, RBI; Withrow 1-3, RBI; Kuhl 1-2; Shafer 1-3; Miller 1-3, 2B; (LHS) Lowe 2-3; Maynard 1-2, RBI; Roberts 1-3, RBI; Ramey 1-4; Williamson 1-4.