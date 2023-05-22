Charleston Catholic’s all-freshman battery made the difference for the Irish baseball team on Monday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
Starting pitcher Xander Allara pitched a four-hit shutout while catcher Zaden Ranson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Irish defeated James Monroe 5-0 in the first game of the Class A Region 3 series.
Defending Class A champion Charleston Catholic (27-7) is one win away from returning to the Class A state tournament next week at GoMart Ballpark. The Irish travel to James Monroe (17-10) on Tuesday for Game 2 of the series — a bout scheduled for 6 p.m.
If James Monroe wins on Tuesday, the Mavericks return to Shawnee for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Second-year Charleston Catholic coach Will Bobinger said it was more of the same for his freshman battery mates.
“Xander has had a tremendous year,” Bobinger said. “I think he’s 8-0 now. Opponents’ batting average against him is just tremendous. He’s got great poise out there. Zaden has been great behind the plate. X and Z.”
Though Allara and Ranson have been consistent on defense, Bobinger said the offense has been coming around at the perfect time.
“If you look at the stats for the last third of the season, Zaden has come around real well,” Bobinger said. “Xander has also come around real well from an offensive standpoint. Both of them, things look good for the future.”
Allara was also 2 for 2 with an RBI at the plate.
The Irish were strong on defense yet again as Catholic didn’t commit an error and benefited from some flashy plays from third baseman Jeff Reynolds and second baseman Luke Blaydes.
“Jeff is great at third,” Bobinger said. “The harder it’s hit, the better he does. He had a hard smash at him and he lays out and gets up and fires the ball over there. He did that a couple of times. Luke Blaydes made some catches on pop flies over there. Three of them, I think it was.
“Then [center fielder] Gage [Tawney] just roams it real well and was able to stop them from getting anything there.”
Catholic took a 1-0 lead with Ranson’s RBI single in the first inning and Gannon Morris added to that lead with an RBI single in the third to make it 2-0. Later in the third, Ranson hit another RBI single.
The Irish added two more runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth and Allara retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced as Catholic cruised to the win.
Bobinger is solely focused on Tuesday’s matchup, which is an elimination game for the Mavericks.
“I play one game at a time and we have to beat these guys one more time,” Bobinger said. “They beat us when we went there last time and they will have, I’m pretty sure, the same kid that pitched against us when they beat us.”
Charleston Catholic 5, James Monroe 0
James Monroe 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Charleston Catholic 102 200 x — 5 9 0
Feamster, Lowe (4), Boggess (6) and Ridgeway Allara and Ranson. Top hitters — Catholic: Ranson 3-3, 2 RBIs Allara 2-2, RBI Morris 1-3, RBI Jarvis RBI.