Charleston Catholic’s all-freshman battery made the difference for the Irish baseball team on Monday at Shawnee Sports Complex.

Starting pitcher Xander Allara pitched a four-hit shutout while catcher Zaden Ranson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Irish defeated James Monroe 5-0 in the first game of the Class A Region 3 series.

