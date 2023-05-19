Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FAIRLEA — A game filled with one pivotal moment after another ended in elation for George Washington.

Addie Armstrong’s home run to lead off the top of the eighth inning held up and the Patriots defeated host Greenbrier East 3-2 to win the Class AAA Region 3 championship on Friday, securing their first state tournament berth in five years.

