RIPLEY -- For the longest time, Cabell Midland seemed to have the game on cruise control. But when the finish line neared, Ripley had almost made it all the way back.
Working with an early lead, Drea Watts struck out 12 and allowed just two earned runs Wednesday evening as the Knights held on for a 7-4 victory against the Vikings in the opener of the best-of-three Class AAA Region 4 series.
KK Wallis blasted a two-run homer for the Knights (20-5) and Nicole Harris delivered a two-run single -- with both key hits coming in Midland's six-run uprising in the top of the third inning.
Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Ona, with a potential third game back in Ripley on Friday, if necessary. The series survivor advances to the state tournament next week at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Midland vaulted into its 6-0 lead in the top of the third, scoring six times on four hits, three Ripley errors and two bases on balls. Destiny Hale added an RBI single and Sabrina Rose a run-scoring double during the Knights' outburst.
But just when it looked like Midland might mercy-rule the Vikes and shorten the game, Ripley started chipping away. The Vikings scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh and had the tying run at the plate when the final out was made.
Midland coach Herman Beckett admitted to some anxiety in the final innings for his team, which has just two seniors.
"A little bit,'' he said. "But we had two, three errors that we don't normally make.''
Ripley (18-9) received a solo homer from Kristabelle Carte in the fourth to make it 6-1 before Kaitlyn Swisher scored from second base on an infield throwing error in the fifth. After Midland went up 7-2 in the top of the sixth on a squeeze bunt by Becca Conrad, the Vikings kept battling back.
Ellie Hershey doubled in the home half of the sixth for Ripley and eventually scored on an infield error and it was 7-3. In the Ripley seventh, Madi Parsons donated an RBI single to make it closer and the Vikes even got runners to second and third before Hershey's fly to right ended the game.
Ripley managed to outhit Midland 9-5, with four of the Knights' five hits coming in that one big inning.
"I actually came away with a really positive feeling,'' Ripley coach Mallory Hilton said, "just because we won more innings than they did. We had one bad inning where they scored their six runs, so that's where they got their production of runs. ... So we were more successful than they were overall, in my opinion.''
Each team allowed some unearned tallies. Three of Midland's runs were unearned in the third inning, and two of the four allowed by Watts were also unearned. She walked just one to go with her 12 Ks.
For Ripley, Sidney Varney had four strikeouts against five walks and gave up only five hits in going the distance.
"Good ballgames bring out the best in you,'' Beckett said. "That's a good [Ripley] ball team and they're well-coached. They've got their act together.
"The first two innings, we were trying to hit [Varney's] pitches and in the third and fourth, we were hitting our pitches. Then back to the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, we were trying to hit her pitches again.''
Cassidy Cummings went 3 for 3 and McKennan Hall 2 for 3 to lead the Vikings' attack.
"It's just hard to see losses like that,'' Hilton said, "because momentum in softball is so easily switched. So a team gains momentum, and they have it and it can switch back just like that.
"So the girls at this level -- especially with the talent on both sides of the region -- it becomes a mental game as well, at that point.''
Cabell Midland 7, Ripley 4
Cabell Midland;006;001;0;--;7;5;2
Ripley;000;111;1;--;4;9;4
Watts and Rose; Varney and Casto; Top hitters -- CM: Wallis 2-run HR; Harris 2-3, 2 RBIs; Rose 2B, RBI; Ripley: Hall 2-3; Cummings 3-3; Hershey 2B; Carte HR