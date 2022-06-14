HUNTINGTON — For two decades, Jeff O'Malley has helped Marshall Athletics through many seasons of change.
Soon, he'll start a new journey of his own at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, as the director of athletics, first reported by CollegeAD and confirmed by sources close to the situation.
O'Malley is wrapping up his 20th year as associate director of athletics and chief of staff at Marshall and is the liaison to the university's general counsel.
With the Thundering Herd, he oversaw many facets of the athletics program, including men's basketball, men's soccer, men's golf and baseball, as well as the department's academics and compliance offices.
In July 2021, he was named interim athletic director for eight months while also being tabbed as the NCAA's secretary/rules editor for men's basketball. That came on the heels of the Herd men's soccer team winning the 2020 College Cup in May 2021, which was also Conference USA's first team title.
During his tenure as interim athletic director, O'Malley navigated conference realignment and negotiated Marshall's move to the Sun Belt Conference, in addition to leading the department through the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions and a transition in university leadership.
O'Malley came to Marshall after serving as associate athletic director for compliance and regulatory affairs for six years at the University of Massachusetts. His duties at UMass ranged from overseeing compliance-related issues to serving as the department's liaison to the university general counsel on all legal issues to overseeing the sport of men's ice hockey, which included a budget in excess of $1 million.
