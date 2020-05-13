A court filing by lawyers for Vince McMahon on Wednesday claimed the XFL owner terminated the contract of commissioner Oliver Luck for cause, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal.
Luck, a former quarterback for the West Virginia University football team, also served as WVU’s athletic director from 2010-14. Luck is suing McMahon for breach of contract after being fired on April 9. The XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four days later.
According to the report, McMahon’s attorneys listed the following as reasons for Luck’s dismissal — gross neglect of his job during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, personal use of a league-issued cell phone and the signing of receiver Antonio Callaway despite McMahon’s orders to avoid players with previous legal troubles. Callaway was twice suspended during his time with the Cleveland Browns.
Luck’s contract paid him a $5 million annual salary and a $2 million annual bonus, according to the filing.