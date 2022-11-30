West Virginia has its next athletic director, according to multiple reports.
Wren Baker, who has served as athletic director at North Texas since 2016, is finalizing a deal to be the next athletic director at West Virginia, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
The move was later reported by ESPN and The Athletic, and sources have indicated to HD Media reports are accurate. WVU has not officially announced the move.
The move comes after the university parted ways with Shane Lyons earlier this month amid a disappointing football season. Lyons served as director of athletics since 2015.
Baker has been North Texas’ director of athletics since July 29, 2016, and before arriving in Denton served as deputy director of athletics at Missouri in 2015 after working in a similar role at Memphis from 2013-15.
Baker led the Mean Green’s move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, where it will begin play next season. North Texas’ football program is currently 7-5 under Seth Littrell and preparing to play UTSA in Friday’s C-USA championship game. The men’s basketball team has also seen success under Grant McCasland – who Baker hired in 2017 – posting a 5-2 mark so far this season after going 25-7 in 2021-22 and 18-10 the season prior with a C-USA Tournament title and first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Purdue. Seven of the school’s athletic programs have won a combined 17 conference or division titles during his time at North Texas.
Baker has been a strong fundraiser throughout his time in collegiate athletics – North Texas had its four best fundraising years and secured 12 of the 20 largest gifts in department history during his tenure as AD there. Shortly after taking over at North Texas, Missouri announced it had a record fundraising year, and during his time at Memphis, the Tigers received its largest gift in university history and had is best fundraising year, set a school record for suite sales and multi-media rights revenue and grew the school’s scholarship fund.
From 2011-13, Baker worked in the Division II ranks as athletic director at Northwest Missouri State, where he secured the largest gift in the department’s history for improvement to the school’s football stadium. From 2006-11, he was the first athletic director at Rogers State.
WVU announced Nov. 14 it had parted ways with Lyons, and university president Gordon Gee had appointed vice president for strategic initiatives Rob Alsop as interim director of athletics. WVU had retained outside legal counsel and the search firm Turnkey ZRG to oversee the process, with the goal of having a new athletic director in place within three to four weeks.
“I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said in a news release. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
During Lyons’ time as athletic director, WVU opened a new $10 million Athletic Performance Center for Olympic Sports, completed extensive renovations to the Milan Puskar Center, Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum, finalized the $45 million Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center, oversaw the completion of Monongalia County Ballpark and turned in the highest GPA and APR scores in school history.
Despite his accomplishments and a recent extension in January, a losing football season under Neal Brown led to Lyons' dismissal. WVU finished the season 5-7 with a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday after posting a 6-7 record in 2021, a 6-4 record in 2020 and a 5-7 mark in 2019. Brown received a contract extension in 2021 that was effective through the 2026 season.
In a news release, Gee said Brown’s future would be up to the new athletic director.
“We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks,” Gee said. “We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other. The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed.”
Shortly after his dismissal, Lyons returned to Alabama as deputy athletics director and chief operating officer. He worked with the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 as deputy AD.
On Monday, Lyons spoke publicly on his dismissal from WVU for the first time in an interview with MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval, where he said he believed his was a “scapegoat” for failures of the Mountaineer football program and that he was “blindsided” by the decision.
“It was a big surprise,” Lyons said in the interview. “Two weeks earlier, I have a text message that says, ‘I know there’s a lot of pressure surrounding us, (meaning he and I with the football program), but I wouldn’t want to be in the foxhole with anyone but you.”
Other topics approached in the interview as reasons for his dismissal brought up in the interview included aggressiveness with Name, Image and Likeness and in the transfer portal.
A coaching change at this this juncture could hurt WVU in recruiting for the upcoming season. In August, the Division I Council approved a change for new transfer window dates – this year, the first window opens Dec. 5 and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. The Division I early signing period for football is also approaching, with a start on Dec. 21.