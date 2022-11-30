Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia has its next athletic director, according to multiple reports.

Wren Baker, who has served as athletic director at North Texas since 2016, is finalizing a deal to be the next athletic director at West Virginia, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.