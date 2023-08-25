Willie Washington thinks of himself as a positive person. It’s a good thing, because he’ll probably need that optimism this season.
Washington begins his second season as St. Albans football coach with the odds stacked against him and his players.
The Red Dragons conducted mid-August drills with just 23 players — a shockingly low total for any Class AAA team, but even more so for one competing in the cutthroat Mountain State Athletic Conference, which regularly sends more than half its teams to the playoffs.
St. Albans will likely begin the season with one senior who has never played before, six juniors, six sophomores and 10 freshmen. That’s about half the roster Washington and his coaching staff had at their disposal last fall.
Washington said nine players transferred out following last year’s 0-10 record — with many of them now playing for other Kanawha Valley teams. Eight others opted not to play football again at SA and eight others were ruled ineligible.
Thus, the Red Dragons begin the season with just one returning starter on either offense or defense — sophomore tight end/defensive lineman Xavier Patterson. There are no returning starters on the offensive line.
Washington said the coaches and players have adopted sort of a bunker mentality as they prepare for the coming season.
“They know the situation,” Washington said. “Now, it’s what direction are we going in? What I told this core group I’m looking at right here — the juniors and sophomores — right now, you’re my upperclassmen.”
Washington knows many of his players would benefit from a season of work on the junior varsity team, but due to their lack of numbers, the Red Dragons won’t field a JV squad this year.
“It’s unfortunate,” Washington said. “Because these young kids, the only way you can get them ready is to have a JV team. They’re going to be exposed on Friday nights to grown men, basically, and that means one of two things — it will encourage them to get better, or devastate them and they won’t come back.
“It’s one thing to end [the season] with 23 to 25 kids than to start. A lot of the sophomores played a lot [last year], but they’re still young and it’s a struggle. But we’re going to do what we do: practice and go out there on Friday and play the best we can.”
Washington isn’t worried about the defections St. Albans has suffered.
“In my mind,” he said, “do I want 43 kids who really don’t want to play here, or 23 kids that are here really wanting to play? And they are. The effort is there. The coaching is there. It’s just that we’re low on numbers, and the [football] IQ is a problem.
“But this is the most positive group of kids I believe I’ve coached in a long time, and they know what they’re up against. We tell them, ‘Just keep working, because I’ve seen stranger things happen on Friday nights.’ Like I tell my kids, it’s not the numbers that really matter. You watch these teams that have 60 to 80 kids and they’re only playing 20. They’re not playing everybody.”
Washington, who has coached 32 years at the middle school, high school and college levels, isn’t going to fret when the Red Dragons line up this season against players who used to be at St. Albans, taking advantage of the more-lenient regulations that allow immediate eligibility after one-time transfers.
“What’s unfortunate about this transfer rule,” Washington said, “is that some of these kids are going to get stuck somewhere [and won’t play much]. I miss the guys that played for me, and I wish them well. But I can’t be angry or upset about the transfer rule. It’s going to affect everybody sooner or later in one sport or another. So I just keep on coaching who’s here.
“I can understand, I can overcome that. But the kids being ineligible or just not wanting to play … I have several like that. You can look at it from different lenses. A kid might not be having fun anymore or might be burnt out. Maybe his friends transferred and left, and he’s not able to transfer — parents want all of them to transfer. Some of them have to work.
“A lot of things are going on there, and it makes it hard to overcome that. And it’s my job to figure that out. I think by [my] being in the building this year, it will have an impact on getting kids out to play. I can go around and check on their grades, make sure they’re in class. Things like that will make a difference going into next season.”
Washington is a student of history. He knows St. Albans’ last 0-10 season, in 2002, was followed just five years later by a trip to the Class AAA Super Six finals in Wheeling, where the Red Dragons were shaded by Parkersburg 22-15.
Even if SA struggles this season, Washington holds high hopes of gaining momentum for future years. He just wants the opportunity to keep aiming for that goal.
“A lot of people don’t understand that,” Washington said. “They want to say, ‘He can’t coach.’ Or, ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ In all reality, if you sit and watch on a Friday night or look at the roster in a program, they’ll say, ‘This guy doesn’t have anything right now.’ That’s a little discouraging, but I’m a positive person.
“When they say no, I say yes. When they go low, I go high. So I look past that. Does it bother me? Sure it does, but not to the point where I’m not going to do my job. I’m not going to take it personal. I’m not vindictive. It gives me fuel. And I share these things with my players.
“People are going to say things. People are going to discourage you. But if you just stay positive and keep working … That’s what I try to find in all these kids — something positive to tell them what they’re doing out there. Browbeating them over mistakes? That just breeds negativity. I try to find something positive with each and every one of them. I don’t keep nothing from them. I tell them what I’m going through, and they tell me what they’re going through. I say, well, as a family, we can work these things out, and that’s what we do.”
Washington is preaching patience with his players, fans and administration, and hopes he gets the chance to work past the current challenges St. Albans faces.
“I spoke to another coach on the phone the other day,” Washington said, “and I said it’s one thing to coach, but you also have to teach. A lot of people look at coaching and teaching to be the same thing — but it’s not. I have kids with low [football] IQs, so I have to teach them skills and knowledge.
“But there’s [other] kids and coaches out there that are fortunate enough to have those type of athletes that they can coach — with the existing knowledge and skills they already have. And that puts you behind. You coach kids up one season, then they leave and then you have to start all over again.”