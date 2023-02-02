Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

2021-AAA-Track-DPost-Switzer-0967-701x1024.jpeg
Morgantown's Irene Riggs competes in track and field.

 Michael Switzer | The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN — Following another standout running season, Morgantown High senior Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track and field athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this year.

