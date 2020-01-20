Former Capital High basketball standout Anthony Pittman, a freshman at West Virginia State University, was named the Mountain East Conference Men’s Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.
A freshman, Pittman averaged 29 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game last week, help leading WVSU to a 2-0 week with wins over Notre Dame College and Urbana.
Pittman scored 30 points in the road win at Notre Dame on Wednesday and tacked on 29 points against Urbana at home on Saturday. He is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 2.4 steals per game this season.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, announced Monday.
WVU (13-3 on the season, 3-2 Big 12) received 63 points to rank No. 25 and are 47 points behind No. 24 South Dakota. The Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 teams ranked with the other being Baylor at No. 2.
West Virginia fell to both the Bears and Oklahoma last week.
•••
MEC BASKETBALL: Sunday’s game between the University of Charleston and West Virginia State in Institute will be broadcast at 4 p.m. on AT&T Sports Net Pittsburgh. The Golden Eagles (14-2, 8-2 MEC) and Yellow Jackets (12-3, 7-3 MEC) made it out of this past weekend as two of the top four teams in the conference standings.
The network stretches across five states and delivers more than 350 live events each year, all of which are available in high definition. (Check local listings.) The game also will be streamed live on WVMetroNews.com and MountainEast.tv.