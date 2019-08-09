The prep football game between neighboring rivals Bluefield and Graham, Virginia, has been selected as one of the country’s 100 best rivalries this year by the United States Marine Corps.
The USMC’s Great American Rivalry series is now in its 16th season.
As part of the festivities for the Aug. 30 Bluefield-Graham game at Mitchell Stadium, a game MVP will be selected for each team and a senior from each squad will receive a scholarship award for college. The winning team will also receive a trophy.