Wil Swan scored twice as Charleston Catholic earned a 2-1 prep boys soccer win over Fairmont Senior Friday at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston.
Billy Ford provided an assist for the unbeaten Irish (11-0-2), while John Patnoe made three saves in goal.
Fairmont Senior drops to 9-3-3.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Jimmy Ryan recorded a goal and an assist as No. 25 San Diego knocked the No. 23-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team 4-1 Friday evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
West Virginia slips to 6-3-1, while San Diego improves to 8-1-1.
Ryan found the back of the net off an assist from Chase Van Wey in the 16th minute, and USD’s Freddy Polzer and Alex Churness scored back-to-back goals in the 32nd minute to give the Toreros a 3-0 lead.
WVU’s Toney Pineda put the Mountaineers on the board in the 79th minute, scoring off an assist from Albert Llop-Andres, but San Diego’s Miguel Berry answered 10 minutes later with a score to seal the win.
San Diego outshot the Mountaineers 8-3.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Marshall University volleyball team took down Charlotte 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15) Friday eveining in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Herd improves to 12-4 (3-0 Conference USA), while the 49ers fall to 10-8 (1-2).
Sarah Schank led Marshall with 16 kills, while Ciara Debell added 13 and Mion Weldon tacked on 12. Also for the Herd, Gabrielle Coulter dished out 29 assists and Amber Weber tallied 30 digs.
Sydney Rowan led Charlotte with 26 kills.