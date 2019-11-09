George Washington and St. Albans advanced to the WVSSAC state volleyball tournament after wins in the Region 3 tournament in Beckley, with the Patriots defeating the Red Dragons for the region title.
In the semifinals George Washington defeated Greenbrier East in straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-19. Woodrow Wilson put a greater scare into the St. Albans before the Red Dragons prevailed 3-2, with scores of 14-25, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, and 15-12.
Charleston Catholic’s volleyball season ended with a regional loss to Greater Beckley Christian Saturday, with the Crusaders needing five sets to take their Class A Region 3 semifinal at Catholic’s Athletic Complex by scores of 20-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 and 15-4.
Elizabeth Kay had 13 kills, 11 blocks and one ace for the Irish, with Chloe Clark adding nine blocks, three kills, and two aces, and Holly Black registering 15 assists in the loss.
Greenbrier West won the other semifinal in straight sets over Richwood by scores of 25-14, 25-5, 25-21 and then beat Greater Beckley 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 for the Region 3 title. Both the Crusaders and the Cavaliers will be back in Charleston next weekend for the state tournament.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Herd fought off a comeback from Norfolk State to take a 75-69 win in Huntington. Savannah Wheeler had 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including two clutch 3-pointers late to keep Marshall ahead at the end. Kristen Mayo had 13 points and seven assists, and Ashley Saintigene had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Taylor Pearson added 11 points and seven rebounds while Khadaijia Brooks had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Marshall shot the lights out in the first quarter, roaring out to a 29-12 lead early. The Spartans stabilized things by the end of the half, but were still down 47-30 and the Herd stretched the lead to as much as 22 in the third quarter before Norfolk came back, starting on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 61-50 heading into the fourth. The Spartans continued their hot streak, outscoring the Herd 14-2 to take the lead with 5:33 left before Marshall regained their footing, going on a 12-1 run to secure the win.
The Herd visits Ohio in Athens Wednesday night.
•••
WVSU MEN’S BASKETBALL: West Virginia State won its second game in two days Saturday as the Yellow Jackets turned away Livingston by a 99-93 final. Glen Abram led all players with 27 points for West Virginia State (2-0), with Treohn Watkins adding 15 and Anthony Pittman recording 13 points and four steals.
Lydell and Navar Elmore each had double-doubles for the Blue Bears (1-1), with Lydell scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while Navar had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Livingstone outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 46-33 and outscored them in the paint 60-32, but West Virginia State scored 26 points off Blue Bear turnovers.
•••
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State notched its 12th sweep of the season, beating Glenville State by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 25-15.
Jenna Dufresne led the Yellow Jackets (18-12, 10-3 MEC) with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Gabrielle Thompson had nine kills and J’Lana Stone recorded seven of 12 team blocks on the Pioneers (4-22, 1-12).
•••
UC CROSS COUNTRY: Charleston’s men’s cross country team won the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region, with the Golden Eagles’ Jack Mastandrea winning the 10-kilometer race in 31:06.6, 29.6 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
UC placed four runners in the top 15, as Kyle Hinson finished fifth (31:44.0), Alex Kitony finished 11th (32:09.5) and David Cecchi 13th (32.13.0).
Charleston’s women finished 17th, with Kasey McNamara earning all-region honors with a 6-K time of 22:27.9, good for 20th. Stefanie Parsons (Edinboro) won the women’s race in 21:02.1.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Noah Adams won his second straight tournament at the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, North Carolina, winning the 197-pound title with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision, to move to 8-0 on the season.
Caleb Rea finished third in the 141 class, while three others — Alex Hornfeck in 157, Scott Joll in 174 and Brandon Ngati in 285 — finished fourth in their classes, and Seth Hogue finished fifth in the 149 class. West Virginia next faces Northern Colorado in Greeley for its first dual of the season next Saturday.